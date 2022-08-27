IT took a Charlie Hutchings try with 75 seconds left on the clock to seal it, but Bathurst Panthers claimed their first Group 10 reserve grade premiership in six years on Saturday.
In a gripping battle with Lithgow Workies Wolves at Carrington Park, the Panthers rallied in the final 10 minutes to post a 30-18 win.
It was a grand final which had it all - huge hits, a vocal crowd, pieces of individual brilliance, some scuffles, a sinbinning, lead changes and a Hutchings' try in the dying seconds.
Though not always big on skill - both sides were guilty of handling errors - it was huge in terms of physicality.
It was also huge on emotion at full-time as Panthers captain-coach Ben Gunn and his team-mates celebrated.
"It was a really back and forth game, it sort of came down to the last minute for us to lock it in," Gunn, who played at lock, said.
"It's been a long year, I took the under 21s back in January and I think pretty much 100 percent of those boys pushed through into reserve grade. That was always the plan.
"We spent a lot of time in our own end there to start the second half, blokes like Joshy [Howarth] and Nath [Redding] capitalised on that, but yeah the boys hung in there and kept grinding away.
"We put ourselves under a lot of pressure with some lose carries and a few discipline issues, but that's football, it's emotional, and the boys were able to put it together at the end there."
Having placed second in the minor premiership to Mudgee then defeating the Dragons in the major semi-final, Panthers went into Saturday's decider as the favourites.
They started well when five-eighth Dylan Miles crossed untouched in the left corner with a tick over four minutes gone, but if Panthers thought things would continue to be easy, they were wrong.
The hosts knocked on from the kick-off then conceded a pair of penalties to piggy-back Lithgow down field.
The Wolves made the most of their opportunity with fullback Nathan Redding - the leading try scorer in reserve grade for 2022 - adding another to his tally.
Lithgow halfback and Group 10 reserve grade player of the year Josh Howarth added the extras to see his side with a 6-4 lead.
It was a lead that the Wolves very nearly extended two minutes later when Redding chipped, leapt high to regather the ball, and passed to Bew Hews in the same motion.
Hews had an unmarked Wade Thompson on his outside, but the pass was too far in front of the winger and it went to ground.
Having survived that scare, Panthers then wrestled back control of the match as firstly hooker Tom Large burst through Lithgow's on line defence, then Kevin Murray ran nearly the entire length of the field to score after plucking an intercept.
Murray's try was converted by Harry Hopkins to make it 16-6, but there was another twist before half-time.
Howarth crossed with 2:15 left on the clock to have Lithgow in reach of the lead at 16-12.
It was a lead the Wolves came hunting for in the second half, dominating early possession.
Hews was held up over the line in the 44th minute, but not long after following a Lithgow scrum he was in as Redding and Howarth combined to set the centre up.
Howarth nailed the conversion from out wide to have Lithgow in front at 18-16.
Panthers responded via Murray to snatch back the lead with 16 minutes left, but at 20-18 it was still anyone's game.
The tension built and with 10 to go following a push and shove, Lithgow winger Ben Alderson was sent to the bin.
Two minutes later Panthers fullback Callum Limon made a blindside dart from dummy-half and while he only had inches to play with along the sideline, he stayed in play to score.
That made it 24-18, but Gunn said he still didn't feel safe.
"Not against Lithgow, with Lithgow it's last minute every time," he said.
It took until the dying moments for him to feel safe. His brother Joe Gunn, the player of the grand final, made a break and put Hutchings over.
Hopkins iced the win by converting to make it 30-18.
"I always believed in the boys, they had to handle the emotions in the lead up to the game, the emotions during the game. They composed themselves in the last 10 minutes and played the football they should," Ben Gunn said.
