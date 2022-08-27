IT was the fairy tale that very nearly became reality and while Lithgow Workies was unable to finish season 2022 as the Group 10 reserve grade premiers, its story is still remarkable.
From being forced to forfeit to Cowra in round one due to a lack of players and considering withdrawing from reserve grade, the Wolves charged all the way to the decider.
It was a grand final the Wolves led with 23 minutes to go, but ultimately lost 30-18 to Panthers.
It was grand final that came after the club had arguably been the hardest hit in Group 10 by COVID-19.
It grand final that came after the Wolves thought they had missed the top four.
It was a grand final that came after the Wolves upset Blayney then minor premiers Mudgee in consecutive sudden-death finals.
"We started this year and forfeited round one and didn't know if we were going to get a team, so to come through and make a grand final is a pretty good effort," captain-coach Sam Rushworth said.
"I can't be upset with it, they gave it their all, it was just not to be today."
Lithgow qualified for the finals in fourth spot, but not before a pair of dramatic twists.
Orange CYMS had successfully appealed a drawn result with Panthers due to what it claimed was a timing error. The Orange side was declared victors to sneak into four, pushing Lithgow into fifth.
However, Panthers subsequently had that ruling overturned and Lithgow advanced.
"We didn't know if we'd be in or out for the finals, we were tossing up going out for beers on the Monday or getting ready for the finals series," Rushworth said.
"We found out on the Thursday night that we were in the finals and we had to shape up for Blayney on the Saturday."
Saturday's grand final was intense from go to woe and Lithgow twice came from behind to take the lead.
Ultimately they couldn't keep it, but the commitment Rushworth's men showed never waivered.
Halfback Josh Howarth and fullback Nathan Redding were constant threats in attack.
Hooker Luke Brown made good yards from dummy half, winger Wade Thompson was desperately unlucky not to finish with at least one try and lock Jack Smith charged hard all game.
"I was certainly gassed after the first 10 minutes, it was certainly one of the most physical games I've ever played in," Rushworth said.
"It's a credit to the boys, they've shown up and put in a huge team effort. A few of them boys have never played in a finals series before and have been playing footy since they've been five-six years old.
"But all credit to Panthers, they showed up and got the win, so congratulations to them."
Though Lithgow did not finish with a premiership trophy, the Wolves still earned two major honours for season 2022.
Howarth was named the Group 10 reserve grade player of the year, while Redding was the leading try scorer with nine during the regular rounds.
Both of them joined the playing unit when Rushworth was desperately seeking more numbers.
"Josh he certainly made a difference. I went to school with him and sent a few messages out to him when we were struggling," Rushworth said.
"Him and his cousin Nathan, our fullback, came in and gave me a hand. They really helped me out throughout the year."
