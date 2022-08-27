PREMIERSHIP winner, best coach, leading point-scorer - Mish Somers has enjoyed a whole swag of highlights during her league tag, career but it would be hard to top season 2022.
Since joining the Saints' Group 10 side the talented playmaker has become a cult figure, steering the blue and whites around with her smart passing and kicking game.
Advertisement
Having previously skippered the Saints, this season Somers took on the added responsibility of coaching as well.
And boy did she get job satisfaction.
On Saturday afternoon at Carrington Park there was a huge smile on her face as she hoisted the premiership trophy, having led the Saints to a 34-10 win.
That came after Somers was announced as Group 10's league tag coach of the year on Friday night and the leading point scorer.
She kicked 38 goals and scored five tries in the regular season for a haul of 96 points.
"Winning, it's definitely the icing on the cake, but you can't do that without a fantastic team around you, so all credit to the girls," Somers said.
"I'm not where I am without them.
"I did enjoy the coaching. I just leave it in Karah's [Armstrong] hands on game day, she does the subs and I've got full trust in her. This is as much her coaching award as it is mine."
Somers came up with plenty of big moments in the grand final.
Her 40-20 kick set up the Saints' first try of the decider.
READ MORE: Rushworth praises his valiant pack of Wolves
She knocked down a Tori Moore pass in the first half when CYMS were on the attack and had created an overlap.
In the second half Somers plucked an intercept and though it didn't lead to a Saints try, it could very well have prevented a CYMS four-pointer.
Somers also booted five conversions in a display which proves why she is such a valued leader.
Advertisement
She's also valued given the credit she offers to her playing group.
"I couldn't be more proud of the girls. To win was just amazing," she said.
"It's massive, especially because we had to work our way through the semis this year. The girls really believed in it, they really wanted it."
Mish-on accomplished.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.