"Just to put it down and don't bloody knock it on."
That's what was running through Harry Cummins' mind as he scored the winning try which sent Orange Emus through to the Blowes Cup first grade grand final.
Taking on the back-to-back minor premiership winning Cowra Eagles in enemy territory, the Emus came away with a thrilling 21-15 victory.
"We were calm throughout the whole game," Cummins said.
"We knew they weren't throwing a lot at us in attack so it was about making those tackles and not piggy-backing them up the field."
It was the Eagles who got on the board first though, through the ever-reliable boot of Noah Ryan. Emus were able to level things up as Angus Roberts slotted home a penalty goal of his own.
It was Ollie Harvison who broke the deadlock, while another penalty goal for Roberts after the half-time siren sent Emus into the break with an 11-3 advantage.
But any early celebrations were quickly put on hold as Bill Cummins reduced the deficit for the Eagles inside the first two minutes of the second half.
A second penalty goal by Roberts on the day pushed Emus' lead out to four, before a miraculous assist by Ryan managed to set up captain Jeremy Montgomery as the home side went up by one point.
But just as quick as the Eagles took the lead, Emus struck back through Cummins. And when Roberts slotted home the conversion from the side-line, Emus looked to have all the momentum. A third penalty goal from Roberts extended the lead out to six and that's where the score would remain when the final whistle sounded.
"Cowra have had the wood over us all year, so it's good to come out here and get the choccies on the day," Roberts said.
"They've been the benchmark for the past two seasons, so it goes to show that if you turn up on the day, put your shoulders into them and take the opportunities then you can do it. We've still got one more job to do though and that's next week.
"We're under no illusions because Bathurst are a bloody good side, so we've got to turn up next week and get the job done."
For the Eagles it was more disappointment though. Despite finishing in first place the past two regular seasons, Cowra are yet to experience a win in the playoffs after losing to the Bathurst Bulldogs a week prior and having the 2021 season cancelled due to COVID.
Eagles coach Colin Kilby said the side was "pretty gutted."
"Looking back, we've had a good year but it's disappointing that we haven't made that next step," he said.
"Full credit to Emus, they came here with a lot of enthusiasm, their defensive line was rock solid and there was a couple of missed opportunities for us. Effort wise though, we can't fault our boys."
Focus now shifts to next season, where Kilby hopes they can continue to develop.
"Hopefully we maintain most of the squad that we've got, and we've had a few young guys building nicely these past few years as well," he said.
"So depth wise, I think we're still building on the up."
Emus will now travel to Bathurst to take on the Bulldogs in the grand final.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
