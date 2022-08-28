BATHURST children and teenagers are continuing to shine at the town's annual eisteddfod, with participants showcasing their skills in music, dance, and speech and drama.
The three-week event has brought with it a great buzz, as performers have been putting off their acts for the last few years due to COVID.
Bathurst Eisteddfod Society vice president Donna Miller said it's been terrific to have the event up and running again.
"It's been wonderful, it's been a great opportunity to see these children who have been preparing for a number of years and haven't had a chance to perform," she said.
"They're having a lovely time, the children are enjoying it more than ever after such a big break and it shows the diversity of our children of Bathurst."
Participants showcased their musical talents during the first week, with a number of bands and soloists taking to the stage.
The speech and drama performances followed and will wrap up on Tuesday, August 30, with the remainder of the eisteddfod focused on the dancers.
Ms Miller's daughter Mia is one of the triple threats in the eisteddfod, participating in all three categories.
The 14-year-old said she is excited to be able to perform again after missing a few years, and loves the social aspect the eisteddfod provides.
"You make lots of friends doing it and I have friends from all over the years, you kind of grow up with them," Mia said.
"It's really fun after a few years getting back out there and showing everyone what I love to do."
With volunteers being a big part of the success of the eisteddfod, Ms Miller said it's been lovely to see the young participants also volunteering their time to help out behind the scenes.
Between announcing, lighting, and helping coordinate the event, there's plenty of work that goes into making the eisteddfod a success.
"The most important thing we've seen over the weekend is the introduction of our young competitors starting to take a role as volunteers and learning the ropes," she said.
"We need to have a succession plan so that when our volunteers age we have the younger people come through, so it's been excellent."
The eisteddfod will finish up on Friday, September 9, after a big three weeks for all involved.
