Western Advocate

Mitre Street's just another example of need for better road building

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated September 10 2022 - 2:40am, first published September 9 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A SECTION of Mitre Street was patched just two months ago, but already the council's efforts are crumbling away.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.