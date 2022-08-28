IF you want about fortuitous decisions in Group 10 rugby league, then you have to talk about Bathurst Panthers fullback Callum Limon.
He's someone who initially had no intention of playing this season, but as of Saturday afternoon had a Group 10 reserve grade premiership medal around his next.
Fortuitous decision number one.
Limon's also someone who turned an at times tough grand final experience against Lithgow Workies into a glorious one with a brilliant try in the closing minutes.
Fortuitous decision number two.
So how did Limon end up with what he called "the best feeling I've ever had" as a premiership winner?
It all began with the pre-season under 21s competition.
Added to the schedule by Western rugby league officials as a way to keep recently graduated juniors in the sport, Limon is proof the concept works.
He played for the Bathurst Panthers' under 21s side coached by Ben Gunn. They made it all the way to the preliminary final and the experience convinced Limon to join Gunn's reserve grade outfit.
"I played in the 21s, that's what made me stay here for reserve grade really. I wasn't going to play, not originally," the 21-year-old revealed.
"Bloody oath I am glad played.
"I started playing for Panthers when I was eight and yeah I won a couple of junior grand finals, but this is way better."
In Saturday's grand final at Carrington Park, Limon was in the thick of the action at fullback.
He had plenty of kicks directed at him and especially in the opening stages of the second half when Lithgow was camped on Panthers' line, the pressure was on.
Limon admits it was pressure he felt.
"After I dropped a couple it had me worried," he said.
"It was so intense, every hit, every run, it was just insane."
However, with eight minutes left on the clock Limon more than made amends for any earlier handling errors.
After Panthers winger Harry Hopkins was tackled just short of the line on the left edge, Limon scooped up the ball as dummy half.
There was only a small gap between where Hopkins played the ball and the sideline, but Limon went that way instead of stepping back inside.
It paid off as he scored, pushing Panthers out to a 24-18 lead.
"There was a million things in my head, I just saw the gap and went for it," he said.
"It was close to the line yeah," he added with a smile.
Though at that stage the fullback did not think it was the killer blow, when Panthers added a sixth try with 75 second left on the clock Limon was celebrating.
"Nah I didn't think it was enough after I scored, I knew they'd come back and we were lucky to hang on," he said.
"It was awesome."
