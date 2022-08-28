Western Advocate

Bathurst and District Poultry Society holds its second auction for the year

Amy Rees
Updated August 28 2022 - 6:55am, first published 6:30am
Bathurst and District Poultry Society members Tony Hellyer, Clayton Kirkham, Don Flannagan and Jeff Dove at the recent poultry auction. Picture by Chris Seabrook

THERE was a wide range of feathered friends up for grabs on the weekend, with poultry farmers auctioning off some of their stock.

