THERE was a wide range of feathered friends up for grabs on the weekend, with poultry farmers auctioning off some of their stock.
The Bathurst and District Poultry Society hosted its second auction for the year on Sunday, August 28, attracting 250 lots and 100 registered bidders.
Three auctions are run each year - in March, August and October - and society secretary Clayton Kirkham said it's a great opportunity for farmers to reduce their numbers while giving others a chance to build theirs.
"Auctions are a way for people to disperse their excess birds, roosters, hens, geese, and other things, and allows purebred poultry throughout the Central West," Mr Kirkham said.
"There's a mixture of chooks, ducks, roosters, turkeys, normally we get geese and peacocks as well. Quite a big variety."
While bantams and silkies prove popular as backyard pets, with two ancona bantam pullets scoring the highest price of the sale, every member of the poultry family serves a purpose.
Also on offer at the auction was a range of accessories for first-time purchasers, including drums, pens, feeders, waterers and more.
Mr Kirkham said aside from having access to fresh eggs each day, owning chickens and other members of the poultry farming brings a lot of enjoyment.
"It's just a really good hobby and you make some pretty good friends along the way," he said.
In addition to the three auctions each year, the Bathurst and District Poultry Society also has an annual show in June.
Mr Kirkham said they are always looking for new members to join the team and encourages anyone with an interest in poultry to contact the society via its Facebook page.
Sunday's auction received a good turnout with adults and kids all enjoying the action.
