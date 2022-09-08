Western Advocate
Our History

Bathurst National Trust chairman wants to see heritage homes saved

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
September 8 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chairman of the Bathurst Branch of the National Trust, Wayne Feebrey, outside of a cottage in William Street that will likely need to be demolished. Picture by Rachel Chamberlain

EDUCATION appears to be the key to ensure Bathurst doesn't lose the buildings that add to the city's heritage value.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.