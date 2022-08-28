IF Charlie Hutchings didn't have 'super sub' on his rugby league resume before Saturday, he most certainly should be putting it on now.
It's because Hutchings is the man who came off the bench for Bathurst Panthers in Saturday's Group 10 reserve grade grand final and scored the try which sealed victory over Lithgow Workies.
Hutchings had only been on the field at Carrington Park for a little over five minutes and with Workies only a converted try behind Panthers at 24-18, things were tense.
But when man of the match, Panthers second-rower Joe Gunn, sliced through Workies' defence in the dying seconds, Hutchings sprinted to catch him and be an option in support.
The effort counted as Gunn delivered the ball straight onto Hutchings' chest.
He planted the ball over the line with 75 seconds left on the clock, team-mate Harry Hopkins adding the extras to seal a memorable 30-18 win.
"I just thought 'I've got to catch up with him' and the way I was going I didn't think I'd have a chance, but he slowed up enough," Hutchings said when seeing Gunn's line break.
"It came good and yeah his pass hit me right on the chest and it worked out well.
"I couldn't believe it, I was just shaking, it was unbelievable.
"I think I played about eight minutes in the first half then about the last eight minutes of the second half.
"It was nerve-racking watching, it was a tight game, a close game. I just thought that if I got on I had to do my job. It was just awesome."
Hutchings was one of a host of players who lined up in reserve grade after being part of Bathurst Panthers' inaugural under 21s side.
In fact three of Panthers' try scorers in Saturday's reserve grade grand final - Hutchings, Tom Large and Callum Limon - were all part of the pre-season 21s competition.
"It's been a long year, so I played 21s then I've been in and out of first grade and reserve grade all year, but to be able to play today, I was pretty lucky and to score that try at the end was pretty awesome," Hutchings said.
"I haven't played in a senior grand final before, I won one in under 11s, that was eight years ago.
"So this was awesome, this is just the best group of boys, you couldn't ask for any better."
