Charlie Hutchings enjoys 'unbelievable' Group 10 reserve grade grand final moment

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 28 2022 - 6:55am, first published 5:30am
Charlie Hutchings (middle, left) scored the try which sealed Bathurst Panthers the Group 10 reserve grade premiership.

IF Charlie Hutchings didn't have 'super sub' on his rugby league resume before Saturday, he most certainly should be putting it on now.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

