BATHURST Giants produced endless spoils and stepped up their defence when it mattered most in Sunday's AFL Central West under 17s boys grand final, securing the title with a 21-point win over the Orange Tigers at George Park 2.
Giants got the better of the minor premier Tigers in a 5-13-43 to 3-4-22 result, holding the Orange boys scoreless in the last term after going into the three-quarter break up 28 to 22.
Archer Ryan led the way on the scoresheet for the Giants with three of the team's five goals - two of those coming in the last quarter of the game to seal the result.
Harley Spice was a major threat on both offence and defence for the Bathurst side and those efforts saw him named best on ground.
Giants coach Brad Broes said a premiership was looking beyond the team at the start of the season, which makes their grand final effort all the sweeter.
"It's hard to describe the feeling given where this side started. We dropped our first two games and we had a lot of bottom-age kids, and six first-year players. Now coming away with a 21-point here is unbelievable," he said.
"At half-time I need reiterated to them about the need to convert their opportunities and make most of their possessions. The third quarter was tough but at the last break I told them that they've got 15 minutes to make a name for themselves and then they're done. They did that.
"There's a handful of guys who are done with juniors now, and a couple who won't be playing for a club again, so to win for those guys is amazing. We touched on the tough loss the 14s had earlier in the day so we wanted to win this one for them."
Orange coach Matt Shepherd said it was unfortunate that his team didn't bring their best performance on the last match of the year.
"As a team they deserve to be there today. They didn't put in their best performance and they were beaten by the better side on the day. That happens in football. You've got to be on your game when you get to finals," he said.
"We lose probably six of our players next year but we keep a good core group so I expect us to be competitive again next year. They'll be excited to come back again and try to make up for today's effort.
"These kids have their whole lives ahead of them. Junior footballers always have something to work on. Hopefully they'll concentrate on areas they're lacking and try to pick up on those in the off-season.
"The smaller, younger footballers in six months time will be bigger and stronger and they'll be ready to take on the bigger kids."
Sunday's match promised to be a close battle all the way through, given that the two clubs' head-to-head record sat evenly poised at 2-all before the opening whistle.
Tigers had the bigger share of field position in the early stages of the match but it would be the Giants who got the first goal of the game through Spice.
However, that goal didn't disrupt the Tigers' momentum and they struck back immediately with goals to Jesse Carmody and Blake Dwyer.
Giants lifted towards the end of the quarter but couldn't find their way back in front as Tigers took a 2-1-13 to 1-2-8 lead into the break.
The Bathurst boys got themselves a goal three minutes into the second quarter when a set shot from skipper Jenson Brown didn't quite have the juice to reach the line but teammate Lachlan Munns was in the right place to scoop up the ball and score from close distance.
Tigers' half forward line really began to put the clamps on the Giants' backs after that effort as the home side struggled to make inroads out of their own 50m.
That extra pressure didn't get to the Giants, and with six minutes remaining until half-time they scored against the run of play thanks to Ryan.
Clean shots were hard for either side to find for the rest of the half as the score stood at 3-4-22 to 2-3-15 in favour of the Giants.
Giants' accuracy took a nosedive over the third quarter as they kicked five behinds and zero goals, while the Tigers' Damian Chopping scored a goal to keep the pressure on the Bathurst squad heading into the last quarter.
However, the last quarter was one-way traffic as the Giants set up camp inside the Tigers' half and rarely let them get outside of their own territory.
Ryan picked up two excellent, running goals for the Giants to seal the result.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
