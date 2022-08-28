Evasive, tough and simply too good.
That's just a few ways to describe Oberon Tigers hooker Caylib Marston whose hat-trick sent his side into the grand final of Woodbridge Cup.
Advertisement
Coming up against a physical Orange United Warriors side, the Tigers finished 44-24 winners in an exciting contest that threatened to boil over on many occasions.
A delighted dummy half couldn't have been happier after his side's impressive attacking display.
"Mate I'm stoked, absolutely stoked, we've put in the effort all year and it's paid off," he said.
"Now we've got one more to go aye."
Marston was second to score for his side as they hit a 12-4 lead 10 minutes into the game.
Senio Lefaoseu had his second a minute later to make it 16-4.
The sight of Warriors winger Isaiah King running away for an 80 metre intercept try gave the away team some much needed encouragement at 16-8.
However, a strong finish to the first half put Oberon ahead 26-8 with Marston scoring his second just before half-time.
The ever-electric Matt Fuller tried to get his side back into the contest, with a perfect bounce from his kick putting Kyle Darcy over right after half-time.
Both sides would then go try for try with the score 32-18 before Tigers prop Dallas Booth muscled his way over with 20 minutes to go. "The black caviar is back" was heard by the ground announcer after Booth's try as the Oberon icon put his side ahead 36-18.
Marston had his third try not long after but that followed King performing another intercept try to keep the Warriors crowd interested at 40-24 with nine minutes left.
However, the might of Oberon kept them comfortably ahead with Lefaoseu going over for his third before the Tigers celebrated their 44-24 win with a lap of the ground clapping their loyal supporters.
For Marston, there's only one thing that'd be better than a preliminary final hat-trick.
"Maybe a hat-trick in a grand final would be the dream," he said.
Advertisement
The hooker added there'll be plenty of excitement in the coming week as the Tigers look to add a Woodbridge Cup to their proud history.
"It'll be a big preparation, keep plenty of metres in the legs then go up to Grenfell and stick to our game plan and finish the job aye one more to go," he said.
A disappointed Orange captain-coach Jake Kelly believes discipline was his side's main downfall but couldn't have been happier with his side.
"I'm so proud of the effort, it was a back and forwards game, we lost a few forwards this week and losing Duges (Josh Dugan) for this game made it tough. We had a couple of wingers on the bench which made it tough to do rotations but we dug deep," he said.
"We got back in it but then silly mistakes and the penalty count would've been through the roof, we couldn't really take a trick there and that just comes down to silly errors and us getting tired.
Advertisement
"It was our first year in Woodbridge and to come one game away from a grand final was a massive effort - it's a massive achievement for the boys and I'm very proud to coach these lads."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Lachlan Harper is a sports reporter at the Central Western Daily. Contact: lachlan.harper@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.