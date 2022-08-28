THEY got off to a slow start but once that was behind them the Bathurst Bushrangers were a cut above the Orange Tigers to win Sunday's AFL Central West youth girls grand final at George Park 2.
Bushrangers treated the home fans to a brilliant comeback as they overcame an early two goal deficit to eventually run out 3-9-27 to 2-2-14 winners.
The Bushrangers and Tigers had shared the wins evenly between themselves over their four games this season but the Bathurst girls had won the two latest contests leading up to the decider.
Now, after Sunday's efforts, the Bushrangers' minor premiership has been upgraded to a premiership.
Bushrangers coach Brian Matheson said the workrate from his young side was sensational.
"We're a younger team than them. We only had three 17-year-old players out there today and most of our team are 15," he said.
"Today we might not have kicked as accurately as we have been but we got it in our forward line and kept it down there for a lot of the day. We pushed hard, and were pretty tired by the end of it, but we're used to playing short on numbers."
Those number issues even extended to grand final day but it proved to be nothing the Bushrangers couldn't handle.
"Orange had 24 players and had a 10 man bench. We had just 14, so we let them run with the breeze in the first quarter, so we'd be running home with it," Matheson said.
"They were up 12-0 at quarter-time but we were always confident that we could come back. We certainly didn't want to be running into the breeze with tired legs in that last quarter.
"All year the girls have fought hard and improved, so to come here with that effort today is amazing."
Tigers coach Mark Gibson said the Bushrangers kept finding ways to spoil any chance of his side finding momentum.
"They've got a couple of girls who are key players for them and they've got a good boot on them. Every time we got the ball out there we just able to bring it right back.
"They've got good hands and there's not a lot we can do about that. I'm extremely proud of the effort from our girls though."
Tigers utilised the breeze well to pick up to first quarter goals and it still took some time for the Bushrangers to try and gain ground back in the run towards half-time.
Bushrangers' inaccuracy was threatening to come back and bite them but they eventually found their first goal of the match two minutes out from half-time to enter the break down 2-1-13 to 1-5-11.
The hosts were now ready to run towards the end of the ground that had not been friendly to them in the first quarter but this time they look far more assured in attack and hungrier in defence.
Bushrangers won the ball back from a tackle on the edge of the Orange 50m and from there the team found their second goal of the day, just a few minutes out from three quarter time, to take their first lead of the day at 18 to 14.
Tigers made a strong late push down the field to try and earn the lead back but the Bushrangers were saved by the siren.
With the wind once again at their backs Bushrangers took the game completely away from Orange in the last quarter.
Bushrangers kicked a series of behinds as Tigers struggled to get out of their own 50m and soon enough a goal arrived for the home side when Olivia Griffin struck gold from close range.
That goal, with four and half minutes to go, put the Bushrangers more than two goals clear of their opponents and secured the trophy.
Bushrangers' Nell Griffin, who was one of the three goal scorers for her side, was named the grand final's best on ground.
