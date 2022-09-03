BATHURST resident Janelle Kemp held a high tea at Abercrombie House on Sunday, August 28, to raise money for Cancer Council.
Ms Kemp is participating in this year's Stars of Bathurst Dance for Cancer and the high tea was part of her mission to raise funds for such a worthy cause.
Advertisement
So far, Ms Kemp has raised around $5400.
Around 40 people attended the high tea that had a range of sweet and savory treats as well as hot and cold drinks.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.