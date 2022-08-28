GETTING to a grand final on the back of three do-or-die victories is always a memorable achievement, but even more so when you upset your biggest rivals in the process.
The golden run for St Pat's through the inaugural Western Under 18s finals series is still alive after they got the better of the more-fancied Bathurst Panthers for the first time this season - when it mattered the most.
Advertisement
Pat's held on for an 18-16 preliminary final victory at Forbes' Spooner Oval on Sunday afternoon, bringing down the Group 10 premiers Panthers in a stunning upset.
The Saints knew they needed a more disciplined approach to the game compared to the previous week's game against the Cowra Magpies if they were going to be in with a shot of upsetting the Panthers.
Pat's stuck to their mission plan perfectly and executed especially well on the defensive end to limit a Panthers attack that has been on fire throughout 2022.
It's only the second time this season that the Panthers have been held to 16 points in a match.
St Pat's coach Matt Dunn said his heart was racing in the closing moments of the game.
"To be honest, the nerves were shot at the end of that game," he said.
"We were doing our best to throw it away but the boys in those last five minutes were turning up for each other, tackling, while they were busted.
"It was won on effort. Panthers are a great side, and they've been one of the best sides all season, but at the end of the day this was the game that counts.
"For us that was a Group 10 grand final, now it's on to the Western division grand final."
While the discipline wasn't quite at 100 per cent it was still a big step up overall from the Saints when the pressure was on.
"I said to the boys at half-time that they only reason they were getting down our end of the field was because of our own errors and discipline. We had to clean that up," Dunn said.
"I've never seen anything like that last five minutes. The scramble from our fullback Alex to get over and stop Haydn Edwards - the competition's leading try scorer - from getting to the ball was a big effort.
"It shows how far these boys have come since the start of the season. No-one rated us. No-one thought we'd be here."
In a game befitting of the occasion, Pat's and Panthers went try for try throughout the game.
Pat's got themselves into a slight advantage at the break, at 12-10, where the two point margin was earned through Will Poole's extra conversion.
The Saints would extend that lead with the first try of the new half but not only did Panthers hit back, they turned up the pressure towards the end of the match to find their match winning moment.
Advertisement
However, the match-winning achievement would belong to the Saints' desperate defensive efforts.
"Panthers haven't had a lot of scoreboard pressure this year, because they've been so good," Dunn said.
"Our boys just kept coming and coming at them. It's a huge effort from all 22 players. I can't fault anyone to be honest.
"This side's come from wooden spoon last year to grand finalists. It's outstanding. It's great for the club itself, after our league tag side won yesterday."
The day of upsets continued in the other preliminary final, where the Nyngan Tigers won a thriller of their own against the Group 11 premiers Dubbo CYMS, 18-17.
It means the teams who finish fourth and sixth on the overall ladder will be the ones playing off for the premiership.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.