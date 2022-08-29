IN sport there's a winner and a loser, and after a game like Sunday's AFL Central West under 14s grand final it's truly disappointing that one team had to lose.
In this case it happened to be the Bathurst Giants, who watched their lead disappear with a last minute goal to their opponents Orange Tigers at George Park 2.
Tigers' late effort saw them claim a 6-7-43 to 5-8-38 victory.
The 14s decider turned out to be the pick of the day's AFL Central West junior grand finals, as the Giants and Tigers traded goals throughout the contest.
Sadly for the Bathurst boys and girls their opponents timed their last goal very well.
Giants coach Simon Kay said his young squad should be proud of the fight that they showed not only in the grand final but throughout the season.
"They certainly left it all out on the field. I've been blessed with a great bunch of kids who have gelled and played really well together all year
"We've been so close with Orange throughout the year. Games were often decided by less than a goal. We were on the wrong side of that in the last encounter but considering most of our teams is just 13 that's a really good effort.
"One thing I'm proud of is that we turned up with a full team every week. Matt [Wolfe, co-coach] and I are so happy with the way that everyone played."
After being down by a point at the first break Tigers hit back during a strong second quarter to take a 22 to 15 lead into half-time.
Giants hit back in the third quarter to get within a point and then took the lead in the last term, hoping to break the spirit of the Tigers with their comeback effort.
Sadly, it wasn't to be.
"It was close the whole game. I thought they might run away from us there for a moment but we came back into it. There were some great defensive efforts that stopped Tigers from running away with it," Kay said.
"Two of the Tigers' players really just dominated throughout the whole midfield and that made all the difference on the day. It was very close and I was very anxious the whole game.
"it's disappointing to lose after putting so much into the season, but we went into this game knowing it would be a big challenge. All the credit to Orange, congratulations to them."
Tigers' Lochlan Nelder was named best on ground.
