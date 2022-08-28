WHEN Lily Booth got her first taste of Group 10 senior league tag with St Pat's in season 2021, she was a player touted as having plenty of potential.
In season 2022 Booth certainly delivered on that potential.
The 18-year-old scored a pair of tries in Saturday's 34-10 grand final win over Orange CYMS at Carrington Park, her finishing skills an integral part of the victory.
Just as she had done all season, Booth was in the right spot at the right time on the wing.
She scored the opening try of the decider when hitting the ball at speed and she scored the first try of the second half. That one came much easier, Booth planting the ball in the corner untouched.
"That first try, it felt like we'd put some concrete down for the grand final, like we set a foundation I guess and got us going," Booth said.
"The second one, it was too good to believe I think, it was just so easy, all I had to do was just catch it and put it down."
Booth scored four tries during the regular season for the Saints, but her value was more than just scoring points.
It showed in that she sat equal second in the league best and fairest count when voting went behind closed doors mid-season.
She had certainly impressed experienced Saints captain-coach Mis Somers.
"She's been holding her position real well, she's got a bit of speed and a real good head coming from a touch footy background," Somers said at the time.
For Booth the Group 10 season was about learning more from the experienced Saints core on the field, and being made feel an important part of the side off it.
"I played a few games at the end of the season last year, but this was my first full year. I came through 18s and Pat's juniors," she said.
"It's amazing being part of it, it's as good playing as it was watching, they're a really good team.
"It's so much more than just playing. It's got such a good social side with the girls, I definitely learned a lot, all the girls are so wise and know everything about the game."
As for Saturday's grand final, it was Booth's first success in the sport.
She'd played one junior decider previously - also against Orange CYMS - and lost, but this time around she finished with a premiership medal around her neck.
Booth said she knew the Saints had it in the bag after Jasmyn Osborne scored in the 45th minute and Somers converted to make it 28-10.
"Probably with five minutes to go when we scored that try, that's when I thought 'Yeah we're comfortable now, we've got it'," she said.
"I've never won one before, we went in the grand final about three years ago but lost to CYMS."
Booth and her Saints have one more task left for season 2022.
This Sunday they will play Group 11 league tag premiers Dubbo CYMS in the Western league tag challenge.
