St Pat's Lily Booth bags a brace in her first Group 10 senior league tag grand final

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 28 2022 - 9:38pm, first published 9:30pm
St Pat's Lily Booth beats Orange CYMS' right-edge defence to pick up the opening try of Saturday's grand final. Picture by Phil Blatch

WHEN Lily Booth got her first taste of Group 10 senior league tag with St Pat's in season 2021, she was a player touted as having plenty of potential.

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

