BRYDIE Comiskey is a player who has a knack of scoring in big games for Bathurst Bulldogs and on Saturday she delivered again with a Ferguson Cup preliminary final double.
Comiskey capitalised on good work from her fellow forwards, her brace helping Bulldogs to a 23-0 win over Forbes in their clash at Cowra.
Advertisement
"She was playing at flanker, she's better there because she can play that loose, unstructured footy and that's when she plays her best," Bulldogs captain Mel Waterford said of Comiskey.
"She just injects herself when she sees space."
Comiskey scored the only try of the first half, that and a Sarah Colman pushing Bulldogs out to an 8-0 lead.
The flanker grabbed her second in similar fashion in the second half.
"That first try was just a reward for really good team footy. Brydie capitalised on some good go-forward," Waterford said.
"We attacked their line pretty hard, we probably tried to get over when we weren't quite set, but we managed to calm ourselves and Brydie got over and put those points on early.
"Both Brydie's tries came after really strong forward attack up the middle that just opened up a mis-match and she managed to get over the line."
Though Comiskey's finishing skills were a highlight of the preliminary final, she was not the only Bulldog who impressed against Forbes.
Lily McIntosh was outstanding in the centres, her aggressive running not only earning Bulldogs plenty of metres, but in defence she worked hard to deny Forbes ground.
Mia Lee picked up a nice try on the wing while Demi Chapman crossed on the back of a brilliant solo effort, running 30 metres down the left edge.
"We nearly got another try right at the death too. I got to the line and then Ali got the ball and went for a sneak and just got tackled out," Waterford said.
Overall Waterford was delighted with the way her side played as a unit to secure a spot in Saturday's grand final against the Dubbo Roolettes.
She also praised the Platypi for the effort they put in, the score line not a true indication of their performance.
"We defended really well, we attacked probably the best we've attacked in the last few games. Our combinations really worked well," Waterford said.
Advertisement
"We played really well, Forbes probably played their best game of the year, they were outstanding.
"Forbes probably just tired in that last 10 minutes, but they were exceptional.
"It's definitely a relief to win. There's been pressure from ourselves because we know we're good enough, it was just a matter of playing well enough to get there."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.