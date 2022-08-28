You ignore history and culture if you get rid of the prayer at council meetings

RE: Prayer at council meetings.
I would like to reply to the people who want to abandon prayer before the council meeting.
Australia is a Christian country and they have no right to abolish the prayer.
We have had prayers for hundreds of years and it has proven to keep people honest.
I cannot see how a prayer can be taken as unhelpful for council.
It is people like you who ignore history and culture.
