Western Advocate

I believe this corner is a concern and I'm not going to let it go | Letter

By Bob Dillon
August 29 2022 - 12:30am
Pebbles at the corner of Durham and William streets earlier this year.

THE McNabs and Tony Gullifer are to be congratulated for the tenacity they have had in getting Bathurst Regional Council to build a roundabout in Mitre Street and get an undertaking for remediation of a culvert at Eglinton.

