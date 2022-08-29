THE McNabs and Tony Gullifer are to be congratulated for the tenacity they have had in getting Bathurst Regional Council to build a roundabout in Mitre Street and get an undertaking for remediation of a culvert at Eglinton.
A problem, and I believe a potential accident, exists in William Street near the corner of Durham Street.
A walled garden bed was unevenly filled with white pebbles that spill out and spread over the footpath.
Besides looking bad, there is the potential for someone to tread on a pebble and have it roll, causing a fall.
I first contacted council by phone about this in December 2021 and have sent numerous emails since with photos attached.
I have been informed that it will be looked into when "funds become available".
A worker with a shovel and rake for about 10 minutes needs to wait for funding?
I know I have the tenacity to see it through, but longevity is my worry.
