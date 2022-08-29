PANORAMA FC have put themselves one win away from a maiden Western Premier League grand final appearance thanks to a thrilling 4-3 success over Orana Spurs in Saturday's last round of the regular season.
The Goats secured the valuable top two spot thanks to the one-goal success at Proctor Park, scoring the winning goal just five minutes out from full-time.
Advertisement
Panorama looked ready to run away with the game when they got out to a 3-0 lead but Spurs gave themselves a glimmer of hope by getting a goal back before half-time.
That glimmer of hope soon turned to a full blown abundance of hope when back-to-back Spurs goals near the hour mark of the game got things back to level terms.
The hosts pushed hard to regain their lead and got it back at the death thanks to a Jacob Soetens goal.
Spurs had made a habit of grinding out victories under pressure in their push for a finals spot, having entered the game on the back of three successive one-goal wins.
This time they were on the wrong end of that margin and it ended their season.
Parkes Cobras stunned minor premiers Orange Waratahs 4-2 on Saturday to jump into sixth spot and knock Spurs out of the race.
For Panorama, the win ensured they wouldn't be entering the finals series on the back of a three-game losing run.
More importantly, it sets up a game with Waratahs on September 10 to decide the year's first grand finalist.
The week off will be very welcome for a Panorama side still looking to get several players back to full strength.
"The week off is huge. After the last two weeks we've had, that's massive," Panorama co-coach Ricky Guihot said.
"We're not doing anything this coming weekend. They'll get away from football for a little while. Then we'll push for two hard sessions next week and go into the Waratahs game full of confidence."
Spurs came to Bathurst on a five-game winning streak, hungry to make their return to finals after leading the 2021 competition at the time of its cancellation.
Panorama were coming into the match off a 2-0 loss to local rivals Bathurst '75 and needed a win against Spurs to ensure that neither their cross-city counterparts or Barnstoneworth United could jump them into second spot.
"Spurs had been on a good run of late. They've put in a really good effort to get as close as they did considering how far off the pace they were for a while. Our boys got what they deserved though for the season that they had," Guihot said.
"When you put it in perspective from the start of the season to now I feel that our boys would have been hard done by to not finish first or second."
Guihot said his side has been going through a busy patch of games and that was evident with the way his side took a step back in the second half of Saturday's game.
Advertisement
"Fatigue played a big part in it. That's the fourth game in nine days that the boys have played. You could see it against '75. After two poor games on really bad pitches the legs were heavy and you could see that in the way they played," he said.
"But, for anyone that watched them in the first half against Orana, you would have seen the conviction and fresh legs they could get from a couple days' break.
"The second half took it out of them though. They went back into their shell, they were going away from the processes that had got them into the spot that they were in but they still got the job done."
A big positive from the match was Panorama's Ryan Campbell continuing to work his way towards full fitness with finals on the horizon.
"He played some minor minutes in the '75s game and played around 20 minutes against Spurs. It's great to have him back," Guihot said.
"He adds something a little bit different to our side. You could see he was just enjoying himself out there."
Advertisement
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.