Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Photos

Panorama FC secures valuable Western Premier League top two finish with 4-3 win over Orana Spurs

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated August 29 2022 - 4:28am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

PANORAMA FC have put themselves one win away from a maiden Western Premier League grand final appearance thanks to a thrilling 4-3 success over Orana Spurs in Saturday's last round of the regular season.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.