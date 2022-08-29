Western Advocate
Bathurst '75 wins 2-1 over Mudgee Wolves in last round of Western Premier League

Alexander Grant
Alexander Grant
Updated August 29 2022 - 5:01am, first published 5:00am
BATHURST '75 FC have ended the Western Premier League regular season in third place after claiming a tough 2-1 win away to Mudgee Wolves FC on Saturday.

Alexander Grant

