BATHURST '75 FC have ended the Western Premier League regular season in third place after claiming a tough 2-1 win away to Mudgee Wolves FC on Saturday.
The Bathurst men could have finished the last round as high as second place or ended up as low as fifth depending on the round's results, which piled the pressure on the boys in blue.
The trip to Mudgee was a test in itself, but especially so for a '75 team who had only played against rivals Panorama FC less than 48 hours earlier.
Bathurst '75 went into the match at Mudgee buoyed by their 2-0 victory in that derby.
Mudgee's Angus Haack threatened to upset the visitors when he opened the scoring but a double from Tom Rooke before the break gave Bathurst the ascendancy.
Bathurst '75 had their chances to extend the lead in the second half but couldn't convert, though they didn't let the Wolves find a way back into the match.
The result means '75 will face Parkes Cobras in the opening round of the WPL finals.
Bathurst '75 coach Mark Comerford said Wolves, who have been out of the finals hunt for several weeks, played with plenty of determination.
"Mudgee had good numbers, rotated their subs, and went out there playing like there was nothing to lose. It was very physical and a hard game for us, especially just two days after a hard game against Panorama," he said.
"It was a game we had to win. There were a couple of different scenarios that could have happened. We had a chance to end up in two but getting third is obviously the next best scenario because we still get a home semi-final.
"If we finished fifth then that was possibly a trip to Dubbo."
Comerford said the team's attitude towards the match with Wolves wasn't at the same level as when they went up against Panorama.
He backs his team to get that in order for the clash with Cobras.
"It was a challenging game for us. We were backing up from Thursday but we knew we needed to win to have a chance of getting that top two spot. We didn't really play the same way as we did on Thursday but we were fortunate enough to get a result," he said.
"We had to work hard for it. We'll certainly need to play a lot better when we go up against Parkes but the mindset will be totally different as well. We know that if we lose we're out.
"That's the mentality we played with when we went up against Panorama, and we played accordingly in that game.
"I think it was more our application and our commitment to that which let us down, because we turned the ball over so much. There was a lot of unnecessary running we had to do because of that."
Bathurst '75 would have finished fourth if Barnstoneworth United FC managed to overcome Dubbo Bulls FC in their game but that match ended 2-all.
Barnies and Bulls will meet again for their semi-final.
First and second place finishers Orange Waratahs FC and Panorama will play the following weekend for the first ticket through to the grand final.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
