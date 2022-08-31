A dancing robot, singing teachers, cow jokes and a Beatles medley were just some of the talents that Mackillop showcased on Friday, August 26.
Members of the Year 11 leadership committee at Mackillop College organised and hosted their first major event; Mackillop's got talent, in order to raise money for St Vincent de Paul.
Advertisement
The fundraiser included a bake sale, a mufti day, and the Mackillop's got talent event, which encouraged students to step out of their comfort zones and perform various acts in front of the school.
It was the first time this event was able to take place since 2019, before the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mackillop College's assistant principal Mrs Whelan was extremely proud of her students, their talents and their capacity to organise such a successful event, and was very happy with the results on the day.
"Our year 11 council has done a great job," Mrs Whelan said.
"I think it went great. It's wonderful for the girls to be able to stand on the stage and perform in front of their peers and the support they receive is always wonderful at Mackillop."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
Mrs Whelan was also impressed by the number of younger students who were willing to give it a go, and perform for the school.
"It's the first time for our years' seven and eights to see that happen, and it was good to see a roll up of those years' performing, and I'm sure that that's going to spur on a lot of students in the future to be involved," she said.
Event organisers, Charlotte Cooper and Zara Peck, were also excited about the success of the event, especially after recent years' hiatus.
"We love doing things like this," Ms Peck and Ms Cooper agreed.
"I think everybody enjoyed having it back and having the atmosphere of the community coming together and celebrating together and having a bit of fun," Ms Peck said.
As well as the feeling of community the event created, the year 11 students were also thankful for the leadership experience.
"It was a good experience. We haven't done anything like this as year 11 leaders yet, and we're going into year 12 taking on the extra responsibility, so it's good to know how to run these things," Ms Cooper said.
The fundraiser was a resounding success, with over $800 raised for St Vincent de Paul in total, between the bake sale, the mufti day and Mackillop's got talent.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.