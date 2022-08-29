SHE knows all too well the pain that comes with playing in a losing side on grand final day, but on Saturday afternoon the tears in the eyes of Cheynoah Merchant were ones of joy.
After being part of the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Orange Hawks outfits that lost the Group 10 league tag grand final to St Pat's, this time Merchant played as a Saint.
Advertisement
This time she got a premiership medal, the Saints having beaten Orange CYMS 34-10 at Carrington Park.
"For the last three years I've played these buggers in the grand final and I'd lost every single time, so it feels great to be on the other side," Merchant said.
"The last try when Watto [Sarah White] went over the line for her second amazing try, when that happened I finally thought 'We've got this'.
"Tears started coming and I was like 'Finally'. It feels good to win."
It was St Pat's captain-coach Mish Somers who lured Merchant to the club this year.
While Merchant had resisted Somers' attempts to recruit her the previous season, this time she agreed. It's a decision she's glad she made.
"I moved from Orange to Bathurst and last year Mish asked me to come over and I was like 'Ahh, I don't really want to.' This year she's like 'You're coming' so here I am," Merchant said with a huge smile on her face.
"I love it, they're the best bunch of girls and have made me feel right at home since day one.
"It feels good, it feels really good.
"I'll be back in the blue and white next year for sure."
Merchant scored a swag of tries for the Saints during the regular season and was one of the stars in the preliminary final win against her former club Hawks, picking up a double.
While she didn't score in Saturday's grand final, Merchant had an assist at a crucial moment.
Seconds before the half-time siren sounded, Merchant took on the line then popped up a pass that hit the flying Darcie Morrison on the chest.
Morrison sliced straight through CYMS' defence to score between the sticks, Somers then converting to make it 18-10 at the break.
Advertisement
From there the Saints didn't look back and Merchant finally got to celebrate a success story with her family and new team-mates.
"I just listen to Darc and if she says give it, then you've got to give it because she can see a gap, she's got the best eyes," Merchant said.
"All my family were watching down in the corner and they made signs, it was great to have them here."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.