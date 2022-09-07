AS youth band Swing Factor prepares to stage a ball for the first time in years, we've pulled out a few photos, and stories, from the archives.
Our photos from the past show Swing Factor in various incarnations, while our snippets from previous Western Advocate editions show just some of the many community events where the band performed.
The Swing Factor Ball will be held on Friday, October 21 at Bathurst Memorial Entertainment Centre.
Tickets are available on the BMEC website and the event will include an auction and an MC (who is yet to be confirmed).
The ball will be held in support of Bathurst High College of Denison College's Redtember (raising money for Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West at Orange), will be an 18 and over event and will be put on by Bathurst High's P and C committee.
