"It's going to be a good vibe next week."
Who could blame Zach McGowan for being a little excited for grand final week after the Bathurst Bulldogs secured spots in all four Blowes Cup senior deciders.
The Bulldogs third grade captain was pumped up after his side knocked off the minor premiership winning Orange Emus on Saturday in a tense battle.
"We didn't have anything to lose. You come in fourth and nobody expects you to do anything in the finals," he said.
"The boys have been training hard and the coaches have put in every week. The strappers, the first graders who came down to watch, everyone has put in."
It was the favoured Emus who got on the board first when Eden Hoy bundled over for a try.
But tries to McGowan and Bailey Warren in quick succession towards the end of the half meant that the Bulldogs went into the break up 14-5.
The dream of having all four grades suit up for home grand finals was well and truly on the cards, but then disaster struck for the Dogs.
Two players were sin binned within a minute of each other to start the second half to give Emus the chance they needed to get back into the game. Orange proved unable to capitalise though as the game slowly neared the finish line.
With the score now sitting at 17-10 in favour of Bathurst, the Bulldogs thought they had secured the victory when McGowan ran the ball over the side-line after time had expired. But instead of calling full-time, the referee blew for a penalty.
"When I ran it over the side-line and it nearly cost us, I was head down in the dumps, but the boys lifted and we got it done," the third grade captain added.
Emus weren't able to pull off one last miracle however as the Dogs finished the game on top.
Emus coach Phil Johnson put the loss down to a lack of execution.
"We had a penalty five metres out from their line and threw an intercept pass. It's third grade so we don't train a lot, so those finer points of execution, sometimes they come off and sometimes they don't," he said.
"I know there's going to be a lot of disappointment. We played well all season and finished minor premiers, so to lose two in a row right when it means it hurts."
Now after defying the odds to make the big dance, Bulldogs coach Barry Froebel doesn't see why they can't go one step further.
"We're here to win the comp," he said.
"There's been a lot of injuries but we've finally pulled together so we've really lifted as a squad.
"The guys are really pulling in tight for each other and that's unbeatable in rugby."
BATHURST BULLDOGS 17 (Bailey Warren, Zach McGowan tries; Tyler Cook 2 conversions; Tyler Cook penalty) defeated ORANGE EMUS 10 (Eden Hoy, Peter Johnson tries)
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
