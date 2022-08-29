JUST like Shakira, Sarah White's hips don't lie.
In Saturday's Group 10 league tag grand final, it was White's brilliant solo try - one that involved plenty of hip swivels - that helped change the course of the match.
Advertisement
White and her St Pat's team-mates were trailing 10-6 and Orange CYMS, who had beaten the Saints in the major semi-final, were building in confidence.
But White made a 40-metre run, stepping off both feet, that took her from the left side of the field to planting the ball between the sticks.
It locked the game up at 10-all and when Saints skipper Mish Somers nailed the simple conversion, the blue and whites had the lead.
It was a lead they did not surrender.
"Speed is not on my side anymore so hips come in handy to swivel," White laughed.
"They call me Shakira, the hips do not lie."
The brilliant solo try was the first of two four-pointers White scored in an effort which saw her pick up player of the grand final honours.
Her second came with 1:47 left on the clock to ice what was a 34-10 win.
"That was just lovely, it was special," White said.
"We just won, it's so exciting.
"I heard all the cheers from up on the hill, it was so special."
Pat's fourth consecutive grand final win - White's been there for all of them - came more than 1,000 days after their third title.
The COVID-19 pandemic meant season 2020 was cancelled before it began, while last year play was abandoned prior to the finals.
It made Saturday's latest win one White got plenty of enjoyment from. It's enjoyment that keeps her coming back.
Advertisement
"I love it, I love it, it's so much fun. Hockey is my sport, but footy for me is just pure enjoyment," she said.
"It's good, you don't have to be the best, hell you could be the worst and still have a really good time with these girls.
"It's so nice to come back to sport. We had that year off and then it was really stop and starty, so it was nice to have a full season of footy."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.