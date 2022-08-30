MINISTER for Regional Roads Sam Farraway says a multi-million dollar upgrade to the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange has reached an "important stage".
Mr Farraway was providing an update on the NSW Government's overall makeover for the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and the Queensland border, which has included a new intersection with the Newell Highway at Dubbo.
Mr Farraway said the highway between Bathurst and Orange - where the government is spending $50 million on safety improvements - was a vital link that carried around 10,000 vehicles a day.
"We've reached an important stage in the upgrade with asphalting work now completed at Guyong, preliminary work under way at Vittoria and work at East Guyong progressing to the next stage," he said.
"Line-marking, rumble strips, barriers and raised pavement markers [RPMs] are expected to be completed by September."
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole said in November 2020 that almost 100 jobs were being supported by the safety improvements on the highway at Guyong and East Guyong.
Meanwhile, early work on the highway at Vittoria East earlier this year included the construction of a site compound, drainage upgrades and road widening.
Previous work on the highway has included road widening on a 1.3-kilometre section at Oaky Creek Lane, 20 kilometres west of Bathurst, and an intersection upgrade to provide room to pass cars turning off.
On the other side of Bathurst, poplars have come down at Raglan as part of the latest stage of the upgrade to the Great Western Highway in the city's east.
