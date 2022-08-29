A person has been stabbed at a school in the central west.
Paramedics from the NSW Ambulance service said in a statement that they were responding to a stabbing at a school in Orange at around 1pm on Monday, August 29. The statement said that the school was on Icely Road and police and paramedics were seen outside Canobolas Rural Technology High School.
While it was not clear who was stabbed, a spokesman for the NSW Ambulance Service said there was one patient and that they had suffered arm and chest injuries.
"Multiple NSW Ambulance road crews and a medical team have responded," the spokesman said.
"NSW Ambulance will provide further information when it comes to hand."
The Department of Education have been contacted for comments as well as Orange Police have said that officers were responding to the stabbing.
The story will be updated with new information when it comes to light.
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
