THERE is no better sight than a roaring spillway from a major storage dam after decades of drought conditions.
A lot of willy statements were made during the long drought years, but fortunately very little notice was taken by the farming community.
Stocking rates have been gradually built up, good crops have been harvested, lambing and calving results are pretty handy for the third consecutive year and confidence is high.
Most farmers are too sensible to hand out advice to others as they know how widely seasons can vary in our Great South Land down where the trade winds blow.
SOME results are to hand from the Burraga Sheep Show:
District sheep breeders are asked to support next year's Burraga event; there are sections for both commercial and stud sheep as well as wool categories.
School students and ag classes could gain quite a lot of credence by entering these classes and supporting an event that has been entertaining rural industry for decades.
RECENT RURAL NOTEBOOK COLUMNS:
THE camera caught up with Laurie and Ray McMahon with their Little Wings stall at Trinity Heights shops last week.
The Central West Charity Tractor Trek supports the wonderful Little Wings by selling raffle tickets, hats and caps and woolly beanies.
The group will hold a dinner and fundraising auction at the Blayney Community Centre on Saturday, September 24. Tickets are $40. Contact Denise Wilson, 0417 447 790.
A FINAL reminder for today's Millah Murrah Angus bull sale: 124 bulls catalogued; 1pm start; 1202 Turondale Road, Bathurst.
Spectators should have loved the South West Slopes Stud Merino Field Day at Harden Showground last Tuesday, with sheep from 60 registered studs undercover and a lot of associated attractions.
ON Monday, September 5, we are offered the Murray Bridge SA Classings Classic Ram sale: 100 elite woolled hogget rams from three states.
A lot of these young rams are of stud quality and all are polls.
I often hear the comments that are made from producers who are being held up with shearing operations: "If they're Parkdale, Mumblebone, Richmond, Bella Lana or Capree blood, I can get you a shearer or two."
We realised a long time ago that the Kiwi shearers knew where the free skinned sheep live.
RETURN buyers are great ambassadors for every seller of livestock, be they thoroughbred horses, trotters, cattle or sheep, and every vendor has a story.
Scott and Anna Brien at Bella Lana, Dripstone would be proud of Robyn Cosgrove, Charlton, who returned to last year's ram sale to buy two rams at $10,000 each, and to Tom Roberts and John Bestwick, who bought eight rams at $3125 average.
Long-term client Warren Leeson, Dunedoo paid $5583 average for three rams and says his lambing average has lifted from 95 per cent to 142pc using the Brien rams.
I WOULD like to thank Bathurst man Phil Newton for speaking out on his battle with prostate cancer.
He is well known as a former Bulldogs rugby player and his opinions are noted.
My own problems with the disease are a bit similar, but in a much older person.
The message is the same: be sure to have a prostate check every year after you turn 40.
If your PSA reading rises quickly, follow your specialist's directions and hope for the best.
Results can be really good if your problem is caught early.
Please don't be the old sick man who says: "I haven't been to a doctor in 70 years."
CREDIT where credit is due.
When Wayne and Julie Loader's brilliant filly Jewel Melody won another two-year-old Group One at Albion Park last week, it was an unbelievable fourth Group One for the lovely filly.
It's a great story with a sire called Captain Treacherous, some of the best racing colours in the sport, a huge hand-up to the Bernie Hewitt trainer/driver family stable and well-known Bathurst owners. What more could you wish for?
WEEK eight of wool sales, with an offering of 37,000 bales, saw a basically unchanged market.
With the lower Australian dollar, we were expecting a slightly dearer market, but this was deflated by news that China had announced that it had lifted restrictions of greasy imports from South Africa due to an earlier Foot and Mouth outbreak.
What effect this will have on the Australian market is yet to be seen and reports of an overhang of wool still to be exported to China may only be minor and has probably been negated by the fact that most of this old wool has been unpacked and sold to other destinations.
Week nine will see a designated superfine sale with an estimated offering of 39,000 bales.
A YOUNG trapeze artist well stacked
Is faced by a very sad fact
Imagine the pain
When time and again
He catches his wife in the act.
***
HIS mum would be disappointed to hear that he's now a wool cockie. She thinks he is probably still a successful dope runner in Bangkok.
