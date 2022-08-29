The motivation behind a school stabbing in Orange is still unclear, according to police.
Central West Police District Superintendent Brendan Gorman addressed media on Monday afternoon after a 16-year-old girl was stabbed at Canobolas Rural Technology High School earlier in the day.
"The police at this time believe it is an isolated incident and it isn't an everyday occurrence," he said.
"I would encourage people to talk to their children about their safety, but also that knives are not something they need to be carrying around at any time. They are dangerous weapons.
"In regards to where the knife came from and the motivation behind the stabbing, that's yet to be established."
The school was put on lockdown and a 15-year-old girl was arrested as a result of the incident which left the 16-year-old with arm and chest injuries. Police said the victim was in a non-life threatening condition at Orange Hospital.
Mr Gorman said that if charges were laid, the incident could result in years of prison time for the offender.
"If there is evidence to support the allegation then ... reckless wounding would be one of the charges that police would look at," he said.
Reckless wounding carries a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment in the District Court and two years imprisonment in the Local Court.
No charges had been laid as of 4.30pm on Monday.
Mr Gorman said the lockdown was made to ensure the "security and safety of the children at the school."
"It's very concerning for police and we encourage people to talk to their children about safety," he added.
"Knives are lethal and they should not be carrying knives. They shouldn't be using knives in any way, shape or form other than to cut food."
The incident comes days after police said they would increase foot patrols within the Orange CBD as a result of youth-related crime around the centre of town. Mr Gorman said there was "no evidence" to indicate this stabbing was related to any other previous incidents within the city.
"There is community concern in regard to youth-related crime within the Central West Police District, but particularly within the Orange CBD and police have established a high visibility police operation where we will be out and about, making sure people are doing the right thing and ensuring the safety of people in the community," he added.
"The Central West Police District have established a proactive operation where we will be addressing youth crime in the coming weeks and months."
Mr Gorman was asked what his message was to young people who think they can get away with "breaking the rules" because they are under 18.
"The Young Offenders Act will provide certain protections for the young people in the community," he said.
"However, there is exemptions to that act and that's put before the court. That's a matter for the courts and the legislation depends on the situation, however, breaking the law can result in you going to court and being charged."
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
