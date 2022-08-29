PEEKS Hammer smashed the competition in the opening race of Monday evening's Kennerson Park meeting at Bathurst to win at odds of $19.
The son of Cosmic Rumble had been struggling with his starts throughout his career but managed to put it all together in the Welcome GBOTA Maiden (307 metres).
Advertisement
In wet conditions at the Bathurst track Peeks Hammer flew out of box two and left the rest of the field in his wake to win by 7.5 metres over Bart's Dancer ($1.85 favourite, Marlene Harrison) and Barking Zara ($26, Michael Holgate).
Peeks Hammer shot out of the boxes to gain the early lead and the only other runner to get a similar start was Barking Zara from the widest box.
Barking Zara was quickly joined by Bart's Dancer and Mr. Southbrook to create a clumped up chase bunch of four.
But the more bunched they became the more they hindered each others' race.
By the time the field was half way through the turn for home Peeks Hammer had already gained a four length lead, and it would continue to extend all the way to the line.
Trainers Sarah Hopkins and Kevin Dulhunty had been putting in plenty of hours to get the former Victor Sultana-trained runner to nail his starts.
Dulhunty hopes Monday's win becomes the new normal for his sprinter.
"The dog's always had ability. We got him from Darren and has been an ordinary beginner, so Sarah and I have done a lot of box work with him," he said.
"Today's the first time he's actually had a go. It's very surprising but very pleasing. He's never run that sort of time in the time that I've had him and the time that Darren's had him. Best he's ever run is about an 18.05.
"It's pleasing to see that the work's paid off. You can put hours of work in and they still end up running 18.05.
"He won't be going any further than the 300m. I've tried him over longer and he won't do it. The whole litter is the same. We'll just be happy that what we've done has worked, and hope that it keeps working."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.