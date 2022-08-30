IN CASE of finals football, break glass to unleash Simon Kay.
Bathurst Giants coach Mark Kennedy might joke about the efforts of Simon Kay at the business end of a season, but he's seriously happy to have him as part of his AFL Central West men's tier one side.
In Saturday's preliminary final at George Park 1 when the Dubbo Demons were piling on the pressure - they booted six straight majors in the third quarter - Kennedy needed something or someone to change momentum.
It was Kay who did it. It meant the Giants held on for a 16-9-105 to 15-5-95 victory.
"Simon Kay plays so well in finals. He plays well all year but he plays exceptional in finals," Kennedy said.
"You put him in a glass cabinet throughout the season and when finals come just break glass, in case of finals break glass."
With the undefeated minor premiers the Bathurst Bushrangers having booked a direct path to the grand final, the Giants needed to beat Dubbo in order to join them.
The two clubs have a history of hard-fought finals and Saturday's contest was no exception.
The Giants enjoyed a strong opening term, booting seven majors to the Demons' three, and at the long break the Bathurst side held a 27-point buffer.
But the Demons weren't done. They came out hard in the third quarter.
"If it wasn't for our good start, we were 30-odd points up after the first quarter, I don't think we would've got there," Kennedy said.
"Dubbo just came at us in the third quarter and kicked six goals straight, we were just lucky we had that buffer because the fourth quarter was quite even.
"They manned up on Cooper [Brien] pretty well and they started to win some of the centre clearances. The 50-50 contests around the ground, the contested footy, they just seemed to win a little bit more.
"They just wanted it more in that third quarter and as they say, it's a premiership quarter. It nearly came to fruition."
At the final change the Giants led by 11 with a 14-7-91 to 13-2-80 advantage, but Kennedy knew he needed a change.
It came via Kay.
The rivals kicked two majors apiece in the final term, an effort which was good enough to see the Giants book a spot in the 2022 grand final.
"We settled a bit better in the last quarter. I put Simo back behind the ball and he just ran a few of the entries in and nullified their attack a little bit," Kennedy said.
"Out back line has been really solid this year, it has been pretty consistent, and it showed.
"With 30 seconds to go I felt safe. There was only 10 points in it at the end, that's only a goal and a centre clearance and another kick."
