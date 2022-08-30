THEY'RE tenacious tacklers, they're keen kickers, they're marvellous markers and Holy Family's Australian rules girls side is also off to the Paul Kelly Cup regional final.
On Wednesday Holy Family will line up at Blacktown International Sports Park for the latest challenge of what has already been an impressive year for the team.
Advertisement
It began all the way back in February when Bathurst hosted its round of the annual NSW/ACT AFL primary school competition for Year 5 and 6 students.
"They won the Bathurst carnival earlier in the year then they went through to Orange and won the Central West carnival, so now they're in the regional final," spokesperson Joel Hartmann said.
"They've probably won about 10 games, they haven't lost one yet, and they've won two grand finals.
"The beat Assumption down here in Bathurst in the final and they they beat a Dubbo side in the Central West final.
"They actually made it through to the regional final last year as well."
Holy Family has an impressive record in the Paul Kelly Cup - this year marks the fifth occasion the girls side has advanced to the regional final.
In 2015 Holy Family won the state final at the SCG, posting a 16-7 win over Cherrybrook Public School in the decider.
Two years later Holy Family qualified for another state final, this time the Bathurst school having its run ended by Wallsend South.
This season the Holy Family side has worked hard under the guidance of Brent Dennis to get to the regional final and has and worked even harder to prepare for it.
"One of the parents, Clint Giddings, he comes down every Wednesday in his lunch break and he trains the girls. They've been doing that for about three months," Hartmann said.
"They work on positional play and kicking technique and catching technique and all that sort of stuff, so I've seen a huge improvement since they've been training.
"It's very interesting because I don't think we have any current AFL players in the team. There's a lot of soccer players, hockey, netball, basketball - so lots of sportswomen and lots of good athletes, but no AFL players.
"We've got about five or six of the Year 5 girls from last year that have come up to Year 6 and they've brought a lot of experience and leadership to the team."
Advertisement
At Blacktown on Wednesday Holy Family has been placed in the same pool as Mary Immaculate Primary School from Quakers Hill, St Patrick's Sutherland and Pymble Ladies' College.
After each of those teams plays each other once, the best performed goes on to face the other pool victor.
If Holy Family makes it to that game and wins, it will be on to the state finals.
Hartmann is hopeful the team, which is captained by Layla Gibbons, can earn a spot at state by displaying the same determination which has carried them this far.
But no matter what, Hartmann, the school, the parents and all the students will be proud of the team.
"Our girls, their main ability is that they're really determined. They get in there and have a go. They're tenacious, they're happy to go in hard and run hard and tackle hard," he said.
Advertisement
"Since the first two round-robins, we've gotten a lot better now with our kicking and catching just with all the training we've been doing. But at the start it was determination.
"They just want to have a good time and that's all we want for them. It's a great opportunity for the the girls."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.