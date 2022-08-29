A teenage girl has been charged following a stabbing at Canobolas Rural Technology High School on Monday.
At about 1pm on August 29, emergency services were called to Icely Road, after reports a student had been stabbed.
Officers attached to Central West Police District attended and found a 16-year-old girl suffering stab wounds to her chest and arm.
She was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics at the scene and taken to Orange Hospital for treatment of what police described as non life-threatening injuries.
A crime scene was established, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident commenced.
A 15-year-old girl was arrested at the scene and taken to Orange Police Station.
She was charged with reckless wounding and refused bail to appear before a children's court today (Tuesday, August 30).
I am a journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. I have previously worked as a journalist in Griffith and South London.
