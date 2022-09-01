Western Advocate

Work underway on new amenities building at Hereford St sports complex

Updated September 1 2022 - 4:18am, first published 4:00am
Work is underway at the new amenities block at the Hereford Street sporting complex. Picture: Chris Seabrook

WORK is underway on a new amenities building near the new fields at the Hereford Street sporting complex, as construction ramps up for a 2023 opening.

