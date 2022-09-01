Work underway on new amenities building at Hereford St sports complex

WORK is underway on a new amenities building near the new fields at the Hereford Street sporting complex, as construction ramps up for a 2023 opening.
The new amenities building is part of a $6.2 million funding partnership between the NSW Government and Bathurst Regional Council that will help see the Hereford Street sporting complex transformed into a capable of hosting any number of regional and state-based events.
Council has previously stated that the fields would be ready for use ahead of the 2023 winter season, which is still six months away.
Bathurst MP and NSW Deputy Premier, Paul Toole, said the NSW Government Regional Sports Infrastructure Fund grant would help pay for an additional two, high quality fields at the site which could be used for either code of rugby.
He said the new amenities building will feature change rooms, toilets, and a referee room.
"Now that the two additional fields are complete, the next step is focusing on the amenities building being constructed that will service all teams for both fields," Mr Toole said.
"The fields and amenities block are important for our growing local population who need sport facilities, there will be room to engage more people in the sports and to host large events such as regional and state-based competitions in Bathurst."
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor said funding of $2.6 million from the State Government, combined with council's investment of $3.6 million, will allow the project to be completed.
"The new fields look great and once the amenities block is complete, the Hereford Street complex will be a drawcard for teams and sporting events," he said.
"Key user groups to benefit include NSW Rugby Union, Rugby AU, Country Rugby League, Central West Rugby Union, Bathurst Bulldogs and Group 10 Rugby League."
