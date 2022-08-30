A REBEL uprising spearheaded by a pair of young guns - the Bathurst Bushrangers are off to the AFL Central West men's tier two grand final.
In Saturday's preliminary final at George Park 1 the Bathurst Bushrangers Rebels upset the Cowra Blues 7-4-46 to 2-6-18 to earn a spot in the decider.
Having placed third in the minor premiership, the Rebels were the underdogs but they lifted in front of a home crowd.
The Rebels booted five goals straight in the first half to lead 30-16 at the long break, then restricted the Blues to just a pair of behinds in the final two terms.
"I think we played pretty good footy on the day and when it comes to finals that's what it is about, whoever plays the best on the day," Rebels player-coach Grady Tapping said.
"We kicked fairly straight which always helps in finals, Cowra missed a couple of chances that [Nathan] Worthy and Frankie [Bright] would normally have kicked, but they didn't get them on the day."
While experienced Bushrangers Pat Fisher, John Noyen, Scott Jablonskis and Tapping himself all booted majors, the captain-coach heaped praise on the younger members of his side.
Their run provided a good flow of ball inside 50 and also made it extremely difficult for Cowra to find outlets.
"It was a tough contest, Cowra played hard footy and they always have. But the boys, particularly our young guys, held up really strong," Tapping said.
"We've had a couple of juniors come through the last couple of years like Nick Fogo, Reece Belmonte and Harry Knight.
"Harry Knight's been playing his first year of senior footy altogether and he was one of our better players on the day.
"He plays in the half-forwards up front and his pace is just really exciting. He just gets over the back and sprints towards the goal and him and Reece created a lot of opportunities by using their speed."
The Rebels will now take on the undefeated Parkes side in this Saturday's grand final.
Tapping is delighted his side will be there with a shot at the premiership, but perhaps more so that the younger members of the side will experience playing in the biggest game of the year.
"What's exciting for this footy club is that we have got these young kids playing and they're the future you know?," he said.
"We're not going to be able to play forever, so to see those guys who have come through the junior ranks and had a couple of hard years and haven't won too many games, for them to be in a grand final is exciting.
"That's what it's about for us, giving those guys an opportunity."
Naturally Parkes, who won 12 from 12 in the regular season and defeated Cowra by 22 points in the major semi-final, will be the favourites.
But if the Rebels can keep playing well as a unit, Tapping gives them a chance.
"We've had a couple of really good games now where we've played as a team and we've obviously only got one game more and that's the grand final," he said.
"That's all we care about now, getting that result against Parkes."
