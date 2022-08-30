BATHURST Bushrangers had the belief they could beat the Dubbo Demons in Saturday's AFL Central West senior women's preliminary - because they'd bested them just seven days earlier - but they knew they'd have to be close to their best.
The Bushrangers weren't short on enthusiasm at George Park 1 for the do-or-die game but they couldn't keep the Demons in their sights as the Dubbo women prevailed 5-3-33 to 1-1-7.
Demons co-captains Lauren Hazell and Emily Warner lead with both their standard of play and on the scoresheet, each kicking two goals.
Dubbo were able to keep Bushrangers completely off the scoresheet for the first three quarters but with a 14-nil lead at the main break there was still time for the Bathurst women to get back into the game.
Laura Salter eventually found a breakthrough for the Bushrangers in the last quarter though sadly for her side the Demons were able to extend their lead further with two more goals of their own.
After scoring a four-point upset over the Demons in the last round of the regular season the Bushrangers weren't short on self-belief going into the match.
However, Dubbo lifted their game through the midfield and their forward 50m entries to put their opponents under far more pressure in the rematch.
The result sets up a Bathurst Giants versus Demons grand final for the third time in the competition's history (following 2018 and 2020).
Bushrangers coach Pat Fisher said the scoreline doesn't show the determination his side brought to the occasion.
"The girls put up a really good fight. Dubbo came out of the blocks really fired up but we were able to keep with them for the first couple of quarters," he said.
"It was a low scoring, physical contest. I'm very happy with the way that the girls went about it. The midfield battle was extremely physical and the ball wasn't getting out very often.
"Even when the ball did get out of there the chances were still few and far between.
"At half-time I told them not to panic and just enjoy themselves out there. It's stressful being in a finals situation but you have to go out there and enjoy it, and with one more goal we could get ourselves right back in it."
Fisher said the Demons stepped up their game from the previous match.
"Our delivery inside the forward 50m probably wasn't the best. If we took our chances the scoreline could have been closer," he said.
"Dubbo's delivery forward was really good. They fixed a couple of things up from the last time that we played them and it showed on the day.
"Dubbo have been pretty consistent throughout the year. They haven't had many bad weeks. They came out ready to go and keen to avenge the loss they had against us last week."
The future looks bright for the Bushrangers senior women's side after the club's youth girls team won their premiership on Sunday.
Bushrangers seniors are sure to be bolstered by several players from the title winning side for the 2023 campaign.
"We've got some fantastic youth girls coming up with the likes of Jade Leven and Lucy Driscoll. Nell Griffin was best on ground for the youth girls final so it would be great to see them put on a senior women's jersey in the upcoming years," Fisher said.
"The talent with got in the core of our side keeps developing. We've got a really inexperienced side at the moment but the there's been so much improvement from round one to this final."
