Darryl Leahey sentenced for blackmailing former Bathurst councillor

A BATHURST businessman charged with attempting to blackmail then-Bathurst councillor Jacqui Rudge has escaped jail time.
Darryl Anthony Leahey, 63, of Violet Street, South Bathurst, appeared before Bathurst Local Court on Tuesday, August 30, charged with demand with menaces intend influence public duty.
He had pleaded guilty to the matter last month, having been charged with the offence in November 2021.
Before a sentence was handed down, the court heard of Leahey's standing in the community.
His references spoke of him being held in high regard, while Mr Ainsworth said Leahey employed 10 people directly in Bathurst and had a long history of community service.
The court heard that Leahey, who was represented by Mr Ainsworth, committed the offence at the start of 2020, around the time of the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which put a lot of stress and pressure on his work.
"During the time of his offence, COVID landed. Items for his work coming in from China stopped. His irritation spilled over," Mr Ainsworth said.
"He accepts he did a very stupid thing. He is someone of good character, he's civic minded and he's involved in the community."
Magistrate Ellis said it was a "serious crime by a man unknown by the criminal justice system", but said the charge hadn't crossed the Section 5 threshold (under which the court is satisfied that no penalty other than imprisonment is appropriate).
Leahey was handed a two-year community correction order and 250 hours of community service.
