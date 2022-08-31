Western Advocate
Bathurst Giants coach Mark Kennedy to hang up the whiteboard after 2022 grand final

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated August 31 2022 - 4:27am, first published 2:00am
Bathurst Giants coach Mark Kennedy will step down from the mentoring role after Saturday's AFL Central West men's tier one grand final.

HE'S spent 12 seasons as a senior men's coach in the AFL Central West competition but before Mark Kennedy puts the whiteboard away he has one more box he wants to tick.

