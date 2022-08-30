As Bathurst residents wake on August 31, many will be taking a moment to remember Princess Diana, who died on this day 25 years ago.
Princess Diana was a member of the British royal family, the first wife of Prince Charles and mother to Princes William and Harry.
The Princess of Wales was loved by many and the news of her death shocked people around the world, including Bathurst King's Antiques owner and royalist Martin King.
"It was a big shock," Mr King said.
"It was very, very sad."
Before moving to Bathurst Mr King lived in England, and was mayor of Amersham in Buckinghamshire.
His role allowed him to meet many members of the royal family, including Prince Charles and Princess Diana.
Mr King said Princess Diana was well-loved by people around the world and was a very educated women.
Her significant work with numerous charities involving youth, drug addicts, the elderly and the homeless was well-received by the public and saw her popularity grow.
"She was a lovey person and she did marvelous things with charity. She was a real charity buff," Mr King said.
At only 36 years of age, Princess Diana died in a car crash in a Paris tunnel, around 12 months after her marriage to Prince Charles officially ended.
The chain of events leading up to the tragedy saw a host of rumours and conspiracy theories circulate, but that didn't stop the abundance of tributes that rolled in for the Princess of Wales.
Still today, Kensington residents lay flowers outside of the palace to show their respects and pay tribute at various commemorative events that have been held over the last 25 years.
While all reports suggest the royal family have no big plans to honour the day, Princess Diana will be remembered by people around the world this Wednesday, August 31.
