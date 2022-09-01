FOR Bathurst and Central West sportspersons and sporting fans, 2021 led to disappointment and heartache as seasons were cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, the 2022 season is proving to make up for this disappointment, as Bathurst will play host to a super sporting Saturday on September 3.
Central West Australian Football League (AFL), hockey and rugby union are all hosting multiple grand finals in Bathurst, and all sporting organisations involved will be ensuring the day is celebrated in spectacular fashion.
The Central West AFL competition and development coordinator Casey White is looking forward to utilising the day to celebrate the achievements of Bathurst AFL, as well as a belated 40-year anniversary celebration which was set to occur in 2021.
"If it's good enough for the Olympics, it's good enough for AFL Central West to celebrate a year later," Mr White said.
"We're going to have a sort of shrine of AFL Central West memorabilia on display next to our 2022 premiership cups and medals," he said.
As well as this, representatives from each three inaugural premiers will be presenting both the cups and medals to the winning teams on the day.
"We've got representatives from the 1982 Young Saints first grade premiers, the 1984 Dubbo Demons reserve grade premiers and the 2015 Bathurst Bushranger women's premiers presenting," he said.
"We're certainly going to do everything we can to recognise the competition's history."
George Park will host grand finals in both the men's and women's leagues.
The men's leagues will see Bathurst Bushrangers will vs Bathurst Giants in the men's tier one and Bathurst Bushranger Rebels will vs Parkes Panthers in men's tier two.
The women's league will see Bathurst Giants vs Dubbo Demons.
Bathurst Hockey Association centre manager Melissa Bestwick said she is extremely excited to have Bathurst's Cooke Park Hockey Complex hosting both men's and women's Central West premier league grand finals.
These games will see St Pats vs Lithgow Storm in the men's premier league, and St Pats vs Lithgow Panthers in ladies premier league.
This will be the first time in 11 years since both St Pats teams have made these grand finals.
"It's a wonderful coup for not only Bathurst hockey, but for St Pats, the club itself," Ms Bestwick said.
The day will provide the opportunity for supporters to watch the highest quality hockey the Central West has to offer, and it will also serve as a celebration of Bathurst hockey as a whole.
"We've actually made a feature of our Saturday ... normally our senior semi final games would run at the same time but we're actually playing them all on Sunday so that we can make the premier league the spectacle it deserves to be," Ms Bestwick said.
"We're looking to make a day of it. We're running a barbeque, and we have some fruit and things donated from some local companies," she said.
Bathurst Rugby Union will also be doing their utmost to ensure Saturday's grand finals will be properly commemorated.
President of Bathurst Bulldogs Phil Newton is extremely proud of the club, and the teams that have qualified in the grand final.
A huge day has been planned to mark the momentous occasion.
"We'll have a jumping castle for kids, and we can hopefully create a bit of a carnival atmosphere. Post grand final ... there'll be a band in the clubhouse and celebrations will kick on until midnight, or maybe a bit after," Mr Newton said.
Bathurst's Ashwood Park will host four grand finals on Saturday.
Bulldogs men's grades two and three, and Bulldogs women will be versing Dubbo Kangaroos and men's Bulldogs first grade will be versing the Orange Emus.
These grand final sporting events are also set to provide a welcome boost to the Bathurst economy.
Mayor Robert Taylor said that it's fantastic to think that these grand finals will be played locally.
"It's hugely important economic wise," Mr Taylor said.
"Obviously the grand finals will be bringing in a huge crowd to follow them, and there will be a huge influx of people coming into the town," he said.
Not only will the grand final's bring in large crowds from all over the Central West, they will also call for a variety of post-game celebrations or commiserations.
"People are looking to get out and barrack for their local team or their local player ... and they're hoping that Bathurst teams end up as the winners and can celebrate that," he said.
As well as Mr Taylor's joy in regards to the prospected economic boost, he is also "just looking forward to the weekend ... and wishing the best of luck to all those teams participating."
