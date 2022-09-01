WHEN Bathurst '75 jumped back on board for the 2022 Western Premier League season they knew they had a team capable of going the distance.
Their first goal of reaching the finals series has been achieved, but the question now is whether they make their return to the competition a title-winning one.
That major goal is going to require four victories in a row from this point onward, and step one on that journey is a semi-final fixture at home this Saturday to Parkes Cobras.
The game brings together two of the most in-form teams in the competition together for what should be an entertaining sudden death game.
Each side has only been beaten once in their last six games.
Bathurst '75 get a boost as they welcome back both Damien Booth and Nikki Spice from suspensions.
Memories of the latest game against the Cobras are fresh in the minds of the '75 players, and they're happy ones to look back on.
Parkes, who have prided themselves on a strong home record, had no answer for the visiting '75 squad in the opening half-hour of the game as they shot out to a 3-0 lead.
That loss remains the only blemish on the Cobras' record over their past six games.
A red card to Booth then tested the defensive resolve of the Bathurst squad in the second half and they were still able to pull through for a victory in the 11-on-10 situation.
"We only played them around four weeks ago. They've got some great players in their team, who have great decision making and technical skills," '75 coach Mark Comerford said.
"We played recently so we both know how each other is going to play. They've got good players in key areas so they're going to provide a challenge for us.
"Last time we went there we got out to a 3-0 lead very quickly. I don't think that's going to happen this time because I think they're going to be a bit more switched on, plus they had a couple of players out because we were playing in the morning.
"They'll be a different team but so will we. We went over there with the bare 11 and a couple of guys on the bench from the local comp."
Bathurst '75 are chasing their third win of the season over Parkes, and they'll be overwhelming favourites on home turf.
However, Comerford said Parkes will be using those losses as extra motivation to try and take their game up a notch for the finals.
"Parkes always seem to be better at home in the regular season but this is a semi-final so I'd imagine they'll be strong, and they did well on the weekend when they beat Waratahs so they'll be coming in with some confidence," he said.
"I assume they'll have good numbers for the semis and they can play great football. They're not just a team that's difficult at home. They've definitely presented problems in away games.
"They've had to play their last few games like must-win matches as they've pushed to get into that sixth spot, so they're already in the mentality where they're playing with everything on the line.
"We've beaten them here and over at Parkes so I'm sure they'll be keen to reverse that."
Bathurst '75's two latest matches present opposite blueprints for how to approach a game: One worth replicating and another worth avoiding.
Their 2-0 success against local rivals Panorama FC on Thursday was earned through control over the passing game but that was bereft from their game when they beat Mudgee Wolves 2-1 two days later.
Comerford said the time for bouncing between positive and poor performances must come to an end.
"I thought we played really well on Thursday. We were patient and our decisions were great. Against Mudgee it wasn't that great, so we need to get our consistency right now," he said.
"We need to be good for longer stretches, not just in patches. We've got to control the game better through our possession but if we turn it over like we did against Mudgee then we're going to get hurt.
"If we control it like we did against Panorama I think we'll be okay. I don't think there's much we need to change or look at. It's just those little things we try to work on each week that need to improve."
The winner of this match will go on to face the winner of the Barnstoneworth United and Dubbo Bulls semi-final.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
