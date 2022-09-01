Western Advocate
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bathurst '75 welcome back players for Western Premier League finals showdown against Parkes Cobras

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated September 1 2022 - 3:31am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN Bathurst '75 jumped back on board for the 2022 Western Premier League season they knew they had a team capable of going the distance.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.