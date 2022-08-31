OVER the 2022 October long weekend, Bathurst will hum to a different sound.
The inaugural Out West Piano Fest, to be held at Blackdown Farm, is looking for volunteers from Saturday, October 1 to Monday, October 3.
Advertisement
Organisers say volunteers will play an important part in the overall success of the inaugural event.
They say the working nature of Blackdown Farm, and its beautiful gardens, brings an uncharted canvas to create a new bespoke piano festival that will have its home anchored in the Central West.
Each volunteer will take this fledgling festival under their wing and help it through its inaugural season, according to organisers.
As a gesture of organisers' gratitude, each volunteer will receive a branded baseball cap which will be the volunteer's to keep at the end, complimentary snacks and drinks to keep their energy up, a certificate of volunteering and, for every shift worked, the invitation to watch one of the weekend's music concerts for free.
The festival is sold out, so organisers say this is another way to come and join the event at beautiful Blackdown Farm, 90 Eleven Mile Road, Bathurst.
Head to the Out West Piano Fest website for more details. Those who are interested in volunteering are asked to email Marcus Barker at marcus@thesydney.com.au
COUNTRY Arts Support Program (CASP) funds will support a two-week artist residency in Orange, one of two major prizes for artists in this program that celebrates landscapes.
It closes September 30, 2022.
The bi-annual Corner Store Gallery Regional Landscape Prize aims to foster established and emerging creative talent in regional Australia, and will showcase regional, rural and outback Australia in all its brilliant and beautiful glory.
Major prize is $5000 cash, courtesy of Source Architects, and the opportunity to join the Corner Store Gallery stable of artists, awarded to the overall winner of the competition.
The artist residency is a two-week residency, at Quest Orange in 2023, to complete a body of work inspired by the Orange landscape.
The final body of work will be exhibited at The Corner Store Gallery once completed and the artist will have the opportunity to join the gallery's stable of artists.
Some residency expenses will be covered courtesy of Arts OutWest Country Arts Support Program.
This prize will be awarded to a finalist who demonstrates exceptional promise and who may best benefit from the opportunity.
This finalist may or may not be the same artist as the major prize winner.
Head here to enter: www.cornerstoregallery.com/2022-landscape-prize
WITH a nod to the Malachi Gilmore building at Oberon's past as a wool handler's warehouse, Emma Shepherd from Sundance Studio will create a commissioned weaving for the Malachi's newly dressed stage.
Advertisement
During the spring school holiday fortnight, Emma will set up her eight-shaft loom and weave her design in 100 per cent wool.
Alongside Emma, local wool spinners will set up their spinning wheels to make yarn from fleeces donated by local farmer Cress Dawson.
Come and visit the craftspeople working in-situ and learn about the ancient craft of spinning and weaving.
See the interiors of the refurbished hall and find out more about the role of textiles in theatre.
It will be free entry; no ticket required. Head to artsoutwest.org.au for more.
OTHERWORLDS, a retrospective of paintings by Steve Kirby, will open at the The Mill Art Gallery in the Tremain's Mill precinct at 6pm this Friday, September 2.
Advertisement
The exhibition will be launched by Steve Birrell, who led the transformation of the mill into an arts and cultural precinct.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.