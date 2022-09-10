Olivia's pulling the strings of her life on stage

AS a child, Olivia Ruggiero dreamed of being an archeologist, until, at the age of 14, she landed the role in Stannies' production of Oliver and decided she was destined for a life on stage.
Fast forward to 2022, and her one-woman cabaret "Puppets" most recently performed in Scotland, has received rave reviews .
Advertisement
The performance, which was recently part of the SpaceUK program at Edinburgh Fringe in Scotland had already achieved success in Australia, including a spot at the Kings Cross Theatre as part of the Panimo Pandemonium Festival in February 2022 and a season at The Butterfly Club in Melbourne.
And Ms Ruggiero says she has no plans on slowing down, with the show touring in 2023.
"We have had so many successful reviews," she said.
"Receiving four star ratings at the Fringe as well as reviews in Sydney Arts Guis, Lilitha Reviews, Stagewhispers and Theatre Now."
Ms Ruggiero grew up in Bathurst, attending Assumption School and All Saints College, before finishing her senior years at Kinross Wolaroi in Orange.
She said she was always quite musical, learning piano when she was five and trumpet when she was eight.
IN OTHER NEWS AROUND BATHURST:
"My mother was a trumpet player (Linda Crilly neé Ruggiero) and played in bands and orchestras around Orange in her youth. At the same time I told my mother I was going to go in the Orange Eistedfodd to sing a song.
"She was a little dismayed as I didn't have lessons but I performed "Tomorrow" from Annie, borrowed a costume from the schools drama department and got half a mark off third. The report said I should go back to my teacher and work on my breathing.
"I marched right up to the adjudicator and told him I didn't have a teacher - he told my mother to get me one. It wasn't until a few years later I started having informal lessons with Victoria Roth and the following year got a scholarship to the Mitchell Conservatorium in Bathurst.
"It was there I began studying under Jonathan Lewis and my voice started to blossom, she said.
She's played many roles during her time in Bathurst, while at Kinross she was "Babette" in Beauty and the Beast, which earned her a CAT award for Best Supporting Actress as well as "Dorothy" in Wizard of Oz.
With the Carillion she played "Sarah Brown" in Guys and Dolls as well as many other major leads.
As for Puppets, said it was written during the last lockdown.
"It's a one-woman cabaret based on true events surrounding my pursuit for my "happily ever after."
"Basically, I am one of 323 million people currently on a dating app.
Advertisement
"And whilst I have yet to find love I have found plenty of relatable content to bring a weird, whacky and wonderful one woman cabaret about what it's like being a modern woman looking for love," she said.
Ms Ruggiero said there's plenty of hilarity, musical theatre bangers and some seriously weird mashups in the production.
"It's not just another show about dating because it has a bit of a twist... I turned the men I have dated in puppets," she said adding she got the idea after her Mum said one of the guys, who I had just been on a date with, reminded her of the Sesame Street character Grover.
"I'm still not quite sure how he reminded her of Grover but it sparked the idea to turn the men into Puppets," she said.
"I wrote the show, I produce the show and I perform the show (along with my six ex-boyfriends - I mean puppets," she said.
Ms Ruggiero she has a fantastic all-female powerhouse production team.
Advertisement
"We are all Sydney based. Carly Fisher (no relation) is my Directing Deity, Natalie Low is the Queen of all Stage Managers (and also did the lighting design for our recent showing at Edinburgh Fringe) and Charlotte Leamon is the Princess of Musical Direction and Sound Design.
"I owe a lot to these girls. They believe in the show, they love it and they are huge supporters. Getting a show off the ground is hard work. I had never done it before and it's been a huge learning curve. But an incredibly rewarding one," she said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.