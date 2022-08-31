By: The Bowling Shark
THIS week yet again the weather gods played against the ability for members to get out and enjoy a social game of bowls.
The Pennants Teams travelled to Oberon (4's) and Mudgee (3's) with some good and bad results.
This is how the week rolled:
Wednesday, August 24
Rink 14: Merl Taylor, Liz Draper and Ron McGarry made it look easy against Gayle Howard, Sally Colebatch and Leonie McGarry.
Ron and his team dominated the match winning eight of the 12 ends played to win the match 19-7.
Saturday, August 27
Rink two: Dick Graham, Ron McGarry and Greg Quartly-Scott levelled the match on the fifth end at 5-all against Rus Radec, Paul Francis and Alan Clark.
Team Quartly-Scott held the lead from there until the 10th, where Team Clark took control and went onto win 19-16.
Rink three: Colin Pickstone and Tim Pickstone had the lead out to 13-2 by the ninth against Trevor Sharpham and Jeff Thorn.
Team Thorne didn't give up and levelled the match 14-all on the 16th.
The father and son team failed in the back half of the match for Team Thorne to take the win 22-18.
Rink four: Robert Raithby, Peter Hope and Mick Sewell were up 8-1 by the seventh against Terry Clark, John Toole and Noel Witney.
Team Witney fought back to level the match on the 15th at 13-all, and went on to win the match 19-15.
Rink five: Peter Mathis, John Bosson and Des Sanders were out to a commanding lead (17-5) by the 11th against Ted Parker, Greg Hallett and Ron Hogan.
Team Sanders continued the onslaught and ran away winners for the day 32-14.
Rink six: Josh Robinson, Max Elms and Mick McDonald were in trouble early against Andrew Moffatt, Jeff Adams and John Hobson who were 12-6 up by the ninth.
Team McDonald came back to level the scores on the 12th (12-all) and then surged ahead to win the match 25-19.
Sunday, August 28
Majellan versus Mudgee at Mudgee
Rink one: Dave Josh, Tony Urza, Glen Urza and Craig Bush had a battle to maintain the lead against Mudgee's S. Byrnes, G. Denniss, M. Rossi and R. Seis.
Mudgee had the lead after the 12th at 13-12, but Majellan fought back to grab the lead on the 16th at 18-17 and went onto win 23-19.
Rink two: Ted Parker, Noel Witney, Michael Nobes and Paul Galvin stormed out of the gates against Mudgee's S. Pettit, K. Sampson, K. Pye and P. Farrell.
Majellan was out to a 20-8 lead by the 13th, with Mudgee clawing its way back to fall short in the end 24-18.
Rink three: Ron Hollebone, Max Elms, John Finlay and Laci Koszta were 5-all on the sixth against Mudgee's K. Underwood, S. Costigan, S. Rich and C. Graham.
The scores were again level on the 11th (10-all), but it was the back end of the match that Mudgee dominated in and took the win 23-16.
Overall Majellan won 63-60.
Majellan versus Oberon in Oberon
Rink two: Andrew Moffatt, Jeff Adams, Alan Clark and Tim Pickstone had to fight for every point against Oberon's Nicolas Martens, Tim Hawkins, Robert Steggs and John McQueen.
Oberon were out to a 12-5 lead by the 13th.
The match came down to the last end where Majellan took the win 18-17.
Rink three: Peter Drew, Des Sanders, Ron McGarry and Michael Sewell again had a battle on their hands against Oberon's Peter Sweeney, Bruce Lothian, Graham Coombes and Mark Withers.
Team Oberon were in a handy lead early 7-1 by the fifth end, but Majellan fought back to level the scores 7-all on the 10th.
There was only four points in it at the end with Oberon winning 18-12.
Rink three: Richard Graham, Greg Hallet, Darryl Shurmer and Hugh Brennan were also in trouble against Oberon's Peter Hogan, Ken Kitt, Doug Carter and Dietmar Sojowitz.
Majellan fought for every point and levelled the score on the 9th at 9-all. Oberon was too good in the end to win 25-17.
This wraps up another great week at the Majellan.
Just a reminder that the 4's play on Saturday at 10.30am and the 3's on Sunday at home.
So until next week, be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty.
August 29
Pennants Zone 4, Division 4, Section 2
Bathurst City had an unsuccessful trip to Wallerawang, going down two rinks to one and nine points to one.
Wallerawang won the match with a score of 68-44 and winning 38-25 ends.
Game one, rink one: Alex Birkens, Richard Simpson, Ian Schofield and Jim Grives had City's only win over the Wallerawang team of C. Pugsley, C. Brown. B. Robinson and C. Brown.
City was down 11-nil after five ends but came back to equalise at 12-all then 14-all.
A four in the 19th end put them into the lead which they held.
Game two, rink three: Wallerawang's team of S. Jackson, J. Nunan, B. Jackson and B. Cornwell beat the City team of Alby Homer, Garry Hotham, Chris Stafford and Barry McPherson with a score of 21-9 and 15-6 ends.
Game three, rink five: Wallerawang team D. Piggott, I. McMillan, J. Howden and J. Williams defeated the City team of Ray Noonan, Denis Oxley, Paul Reece and James Nau with a score of 29-14 and 12 ends to nine.
Shorty's team were well in the fight after 10 ends with a score of 10-all.
A couple of fives for Wallerawang put an end to City's hopes.
After four rounds, Bathurst City holds a 1.5-point lead over Wallerawang, 30-28.5.
Social games
Wednesday, August 24
Game one, rink two: John Archer and Ian Cunningham had a win over Bob Lindsay and Phil Murray with a score of 24-21.
Bob and Phil were leading 9-4 after eight ends when John and Ian won the next five ends and 15 shots.
A six for Bob and Phil narrowed the gap, but John and Ian kept the lead to the end.
Game two, rink three: Kevin Miller and James Nau defeated Denis Oxley and John Martin 24-17.
Denis and John led early in a close game that saw scores level on 10, 12, 15 and 17-all.
It was Kevin and James that came good in the last four ends to win the game.
Game three, rink five: Alan Clark and Daniel Prasad beat Nev Townsend and Jim Grives 16-13 after 20 ends.
The game was all-square at five-all, then eight-all when Alan and Daniel edged in front over the next three ends.
They maintained that lead until the end.
Game four, rink six: A sound thrashing was handed to Paul Rodenhuis and John McDonagh by Ian Shaw and Pam Warren.
With the final score of 26-7, there is no more to be said.
Saturday, August 27
Game one, rink one: A welcome back to Bryan Bromfield who skipped his team of Annette McPherson and Norm Hayes in their game against Mick Simmons, Barry McPherson and Joe Young.
Bryan's team were well away with eight shots in three ends. Mick's team returned fire, earning 14 shots in five ends to be leading 14-10 after 10 ends.
By the 16th end, Mick, Barry and Joe were looking good for a win. However, it was Bryan's team that won the last five ends and 11 shots to claim the win 26-22.
Game two, rink two: Alex Birkens and Jim Grives came from behind to win over Richard Simpson and Ian Schofield 19-15.
Richard and Ian led up to the 12th end, scoring 12-8. Alex and Jim then equalised on 12-all and then 13-all.
They then won all but one of the last six ends.
Game three, rink three: Ray Noonan and James Nau defeated Denis Oxley and Paul Reece 20-12.
After nine ends, it was seven-all. Shorty and James then claimed all but three ends for the win.
Game four, rink four: John Archer and Paul Rodenhuis had a comfortable win over Susie Simmons and Daniel Prasad with a score of 26-17 on a quick, turning green.
After the ninth end, John and Paul were leading 13-3; by the 15th it was 22-6.
A six for Susie and Daniel in the 20th end reduced the margin somewhat.
Game five, rink six: A triples game was held between the teams of Mr and Mrs Hall with Judy Rodenhuis against Bob Lindsay, Ian Shaw and Pam Warren.
Mick, Louise and Judy had a good start with 12 shots to three after seven ends, then leading 19-7 after 13.
Bob, Ian and Pam rallied, winning most of the last eight ends to close the gap to the final score of 23-19.
