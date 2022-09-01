COUNCIL has recently adopted an Emissions Reduction Plan with the aim of reaching net zero emissions by 2050.
The plan includes interim targets of 25 per cent reduction in emissions by 2025 and 60 per cent reduction in emissions by 2035.
The interim reduction targets are in comparison to the baseline year 2019.
Around 65 per cent of council emissions come from the city's landfill.
Importantly, the plan recommends actions which council can undertake to allow it to meet the greenhouse gas abatement targets.
We have set ourselves a big challenge to reduce our emissions by 60 per cent by 2035, but council wants to lead the community in acting to minimise the impacts of climate change.
To meet the target, council will have to meet the NSW 2030 waste reduction targets, capture and reuse landfill gas, purchase 100 per cent renewable electricity, transition away from natural gas as a source of heating and make deep cuts to our fleet emissions.
The recent signing of a Renewable Electricity Supply Agreement with Iberdrola to supply 100 per cent renewable electricity for council's large sites and streetlighting from January 1, 2023 is a big step in the right direction and will reduce council's greenhouse gas emissions by around 7500 tonnes of CO2e annually.
A copy of the Emissions Reduction Plan is available on council's website.
BIZMONTH is an initiative of council which highlights the importance of our local businesses and the contribution they make to our economy.
September is filled with events and activities to celebrate our region's businesses.
Business After 5 at BVIC
Biz Month Business Lunch
Persuader Breakfast
Grant writing presentation
Cocktails for A Cause - Housing Plus
For more information, visit bathurstliveinvest.com.au
ON Saturday, Cr Andrew Smith and I attended the Tooheys New Group 10 Player of the Year.
I would like to congratulate award winners and Group 10 Player of the Year Hayden Bolam.
