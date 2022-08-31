BATHURST Netball Association A grade finals have arrived, bringing the city's top four teams together for the biggest pressure test of the year.
Bulldogs Verdelho and Panthers come together for the qualifying final while Collegians and Scots All Saints College fight for their survival in the elimination final.
Each of these matchups have had result go either way during the regular season, which means all four sides have their reasons to feel confident ahead of this Saturday's two games.
Collegians, who have enjoyed their share of premiership success in recent years, finding themselves in the unusual position of a ladder finish outside of the qualifying semi-final.
Their opponents, Scots All Saints College, found themselves in an early battle for fourth spot on the table but gave themselves extra breathing room with some strong results towards the end of the year.
One of those results was a 55-53 success against Collegians during the recent double header weekend.
However, Collegians come into this weekend off the back of a 53-41 victory over their high flying rivals Panthers to deny them a shot at the minor premiership.
Prior to that they put on 78 points in a huge win over Superstars United.
Suffice to say, both clubs know they're capable of something special on their day.
"It's not like how we've finished in the past but we had a chat over the weekend about the fact that after how inconsistent our numbers have been, that we've still got the opportunity to win it all is great," Collegians coach Mel Noonan said.
"I think, if we're to make it all the way through, having that extra game to play could be the thing we need to keep building that consistency.
"We've got some great talent when we're all there and firing. Their netball's beautiful, so I can't complain about the quality that they're putting out ahead of finals."
Scots All Saints College coach Michael Germech said consistency has also been a struggle for his team at times this season.
"We've had some good games and not-so-good games. The first challenge is turning up with a full team and the second challenge is putting it all together on the day," he said.
"That's been patchy through the season, hence why we finished fourth, but we're capable of it. Now that it's finals we have to get everything in order.
"We think we can do it but I'm sure Collegians will have an opinion as well. We're certainly not going there to make up numbers for a game. We're going there ready to put our best foot forward."
Collegians will certainly look to put their previous effort against SASC behind them.
"They turned up for all of that game whereas we only turned up for the second half," Noonan laughed.
"Scots All Saints have got some great talent. There's the likes of Mia Baggett, who's such a target for them at the shooting end, and then Hannah Stanmore, whose speed to the ball is just brilliant. She's been turning over a lot of ball for them.
"Given the results we've had through the season the game could go either way."
Germech said if there's a year that SASC are capable of causing some finals surprises then this season is a great chance to make them happen.
"When we've had a consistent team there week after week we've put together some good results, which is where we won against Collegians and Panthers," he said.
"For sure, we can do it, but finals are finals. Everyone steps up a gear for those, so we need to be playing well and taking another step beyond that next gear.
"A lot of our team are year 12 students. We're turning over players year after year - and next year we'll turn over a lot - so we're at a peak for what we will be for a few years. It's now or never for us."
Bulldogs and Panthers start their match from 1.15pm and the Collegians versus Scots All Saints College game follows at 2.30pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
