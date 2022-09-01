Western Advocate

Missing money? Make sure you check to see if you've got a nice surprise | State politics

By Member for Bathurst Paul Toole
September 1 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Member for Bathurst Paul Toole is encouraging seniors to check Revenue NSW for unclaimed money.

OLDER people are being encouraged to check if they have money owing to them with more than half a billion dollars currently sitting with Revenue NSW.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.