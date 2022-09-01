AN UPGRADE to Alec Lamberton Park is still on the agenda for Bathurst Regional Council, however, a lack of funds means the project has not been able to commence.
At an ordinary meeting back on March 18, 2020, council resolved to adopt the final design of Alec Lamberton Park, with funding for the upgrade design to be provided in future budgetary deliberations.
Council also resolved to adopt a facility management model once the upgrade works have been completed.
According to council's recreation manager Mark Kimbel, anticipated costs for the full development of Alec Lamberton Park in accordance with the approved design is anticipated to exceed $5.5 million, however, a lack of funds means work hasn't commenced.
"At this stage council has not had the funding to proceed with this project," he said.
"Council will also continue to seek grant funding opportunities for this project, where applicable."
Mr Kimbel said Alec Lamberton Park will not be exclusive for one sporting club once the upgrade is completed.
"Council's position in respect to the future use of Alec Lamberton Park is that upon completion of the park's upgrade works the sports facility section of the park will be made available for non-exclusive use to sporting groups for the purposes of training and one-off events," he said.
"It is not proposed at this stage to have the facility used by just one sporting club for exclusive use as a home ground.
"The arboretum part of the adopted development design, including playground and associated park infrastructure, will be available for all residents of Bathurst."
Alec Lamberton Park has been left unused for almost a decade, after its former tenant Bathurst '75 Football Club vacated the premises and moved its operations to Proctor Park.
The park area is currently not maintained or usable for sports, however, grassed areas are regularly mown and access to the these areas is permissible.
Vehicle access into the reserve is not permissible and the old clubhouse building is not open for use.
